Andy Roddick has offered his own perspective on Rafa Nadal's latest triumph at Roland Garros.

An incredible tournament from the now 10-time winner saw him take the trophy home without dropping a set and only losing a stunning 35 games.

The performance prompted former Wimbledon champion Andy Roddick to consider just how great Nadal had been in dropping so few games, yet alone sets.

But, Roddick was far from the only person to offer their thoughts on the victory.

Stan Wawrinka, the man Nadal defeated in this year's final, gave his thoughts after the match.

"For sure he's playing the best he's ever played," he said.

"But not only here. I think since the beginning of the year, you can see he's playing more aggressive, staying more close from the line.

"That's clearly the best he ever played. That's why he's winning so much again."

The opinion of Wawrinka is big call to make.

Nadal is one of the most successful players of all time, and the 2017 French Open title is his first Grand Slam in three years.

If the Spaniard truly is back to his best, then the impact it would have on the Slams is huge, interrupting the success of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Nadal himself commented on his performances at Roland Garros over the years, saying: "I don't know if I will ever get to meet the player who will do better than I did."

And he could be right.

No one, male or female, has won more at a single Slam in the professional era than Nadal's 10 at the French Open.

Only Australian Maragret Court has managed more, with 11 at the Australian Open, but seven of those were before tennis was professional.

His overall record at the tournament of 79 wins and 2 losses seems unassailable, and yet, at 31, Nadal has no reason to stop now.

