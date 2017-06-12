Official online NBA destination in the UK

Magic Johnson drains mid-range jump shots in L.A. Lakers practice facility

As the old saying goes: form is temporary, class is permanent. 

It has been 21 years since Magic Johnson played in the NBA, but he hasn't lost it. 

Now the President of basketball operations at the famous California franchise, Earvin's focus is now on creating the next championship-winning Lakers team, but he still takes any opportunity to shoot around. 

Magic's legacy has lived on. He is one of the greatest players to ever play the game and is arguably the best point guard ever. 

LeBron James recently passed Johnson for the most triple-doubles in NBA Finals history - the Lakers legend finished his career with eight - but there are more pressing concerns right now. 

The Purple and Gold have not made the playoffs for four years, and still seem some way off returning to the promised land.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers

With the second pick in this year's NBA Draft, the pressure is on Magic and his team to make the correct pick and put the Lakers on course for an eventual title tilt. 

However, the 57-year-old does not appear to be feeling the heat. A recent video emerged of the Hall of Famer putting up mid-range jump shots in the gym, and he's still got it. 

In the clip, the 12-time All-Star hit four consecutive shots from just inside the three-point line, impressing many onlookers.

CHOICES

It still remains unclear who the Lakers will pick in the upcoming draft. UCLA star Lonzo Ball was the likely option, but recent media reports have claimed the franchise are keeping their options open. 

Markelle Fultz is the consensus first pick, but there is a decision to be made in L.A: do they pick Ball, Kentucky's De’Aaron Fox or Kansas' Josh Jackson?

NBA Prospect Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers Workout - Media Availability

The Lakers were impressed with aspects of Ball's game during a workout but weren't happy with his fitness levels. The impact of his outspoken father LaVar is also raising concerns within their camp.

They have already worked out Jackson and are setting up a meeting with Fox. Duke’s Jayson Tatum is also seen as an outside bet. 

Oregon v Kansas

Whatever happens, the fans in the City of Angels will be expecting to see an improvement from coach Luke Walton and his young team. 

With two former number two picks already on the roster in Brandon Ingram and D'Angelo Russell, the team is looking for that future star point guard to lead their revival. 

If only they could have a prime Magic Johnson.

