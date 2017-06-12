GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Sergio Ramos reacts to rumours that Alvaro Morata will leave Real Madrid for Man Utd

After it was announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would be released by Manchester United this summer, rumours linking top European strikers to the Red Devils have intensified.

With Wayne Rooney also likely to leave, Marcus Rashford is the only natural centre-forward left and as such, Jose Mourinho's side are desperate for reinforcements.

Two names have been prominent since the announcement of Zlatan's departure; Torino's Andrea Belotti and Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata.

The latter has been the most heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford, particularly given the fact that the Spanish international recently liked an Instagram post saying that he will join United. The post can be seen below.

Nevertheless, a player's social media activity does not indicate a move will happen but Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos has certainly hinted a move is on the cards with his recent quotes.

The fiery defender is a huge fan of Morata but he admits that his colleague looks destined to leave Madrid this summer after starting just 14 games in 2016/17.

“I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best,” Ramos said when asked about Morata’s future following Spain’s qualifying win over Macedonia on Sunday, via Independent.

“It is not up to me if he stays.”

Real Sporting de Gijon v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The player is reportedly keen on the deal after Mourinho contacted him to reassure him that if he makes the move to English shores, he will be given the starting role he craves.

"Come to me, you will be important," the Portuguese coach told him, via Marca.

Fellow Spaniards David de Gea and Ander Herrera are also in the business of persuading Morata to make the move.

Granada CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Despite playing as a back up to Karim Benzema for most of the season under Zinedine Zidane, the former Juventus striker still enjoyed a fruitful campaign.

The 24-year-old scored 15 La Liga goals in 26 appearances with only Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi having a better goal to minute ratio.

Los Blancos are said to be holding out for £78m for Morata but given the player's clear desire to leave, that fee could be reduced.

Topics:
Alvaro Morata
Football
La Liga

