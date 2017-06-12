In what promised to be one of the most exciting races of the Forumla One calendar this season, the Canadian Grand Prix most certainly got off to an explosive start.

After the race was only just one lap old, both the drivers and onlooking spectators could barely believe what took place inside the opening few minutes.

The incident really involved three key drivers, as it all started off between Carlos Sainz and Romain Grosjean, who were side by side towards the back of the pack early on.

Though, with both frantically trying to catch up with the rest of the group, the two drivers got a little too close to one another.

It was the slightest brush from Sainz going into Grosjean which then sparked absolute carnage in Montreal.

As shown in the video further down this article, the slight collision between Sainz and Grosjean saw the former go spiralling out of control and heading backwards at real speed into the rest of the fellow drivers involved.

Grosjean managed to come away unscathed from the incident, but Sainz went colliding into Felipe Massa at some pace, sending the Brazilian driver into a spin and off the track.

Both drivers were immediately seen to by medical staff who rushed on the scene to help clear the incident up.

It really wasn't the ideal start that either driver was looking for early on in Montreal, but Massa was soon back behind the wheel and went on to record a 19th place finish.

Though, Sainz's punishment wasn't set to end there, as after the race, he was handed a three-place grid penalty heading into the next race in Azerbaijan, as what was classed as "careless and dangerous driving".

Sainz, though, took to Twitter to apologise to both Grosjean and Massa, with the tweet reading the following:

"Apologies to @RGrosjean and as a consequence @MassaFelipe19 Romain was simply on my blind spot and never got to see him. Glad we are all OK!".

