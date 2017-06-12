Spanish driver Fernando Alonso has not yet played down speculation that he would consider a full season of IndyCar in the months and years to come.

When asked about the possibility of competing in a full season of IndyCar, Alonso replied by saying: "why not?", fueling speculation that the Spaniard would consider a switch.

Alonso was involved in the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, and had an eventful weekend in Montreal, which ended prematurely due to his engine packing up on him and leaving him stranded.

Article continues below

Whilst Alonso participated in the Indy 500, former legendary driver Mario Andretti claimed that the Spaniard should most definitely make the switch over to IndyCar racing for one season in 2018, claiming that his chances in Formula One are taking hit by hit as each event passes.

Following this weekend's IndyCar event in Texas, Alonso was a guest when he joined fellow commentators to talk about the race on NBCSN, and ESPN reported the Spaniard's reponse to questions regarding the possibility of switching to IndyCar on a full-time basis.

Article continues below

"Why not?", claimed Alonso.

"I mean, I'm very open to anything. I don't have a clear answer right now. I would be lying if I told you I know what would happen next year."

The race was a dramatic one in Texas, as Alonso watched on, with only six cars getting over the line.

Though, the Spaniard was still eager to be part of what he witnessed.

"Watching now the race, these guys, they are the best guys." stated Alonso.

"I have to learn many things to do one race, I need to learn so many more to do the whole season.

"I'm more ready to do F1, try to find the best car possible out there. I would look at different options.

"Indy 500 would be the first priority for the triple crown, but full-season another time, why not?"

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms