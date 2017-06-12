Manchester United confirmed on Saturday that they have reached an agreement to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica, much to the delight of fans.

Lindelof has been rumoured with a move to Old Trafford for the best part of six months now, but at long last it would appear Jose Mourinho has his man.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof," the statement read, "subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms."

Article continues below

A fee of £30.75 million was then reported on Sunday, per the Telegraph, with Lindelof set to complete his transfer in the coming days.

"A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete," the statement added.

Article continues below

United fans have every right to be excited by Lindelof's imminent arrival, given he is only 22-years-old and highly rated.

It's looking increasingly likely that Mourinho will start the Sweden international alongside Eric Bailly at centre-back, placing doubt over the futures of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones.

Even Gary Neville seems to be happy with his old club's first piece of business this summer, after retweeting United's confirmation of the agreement.

What United supporters will be looking for from Lindelof is consistency, following a season where the aforementioned Smalling, Rojo and Jones all struggled to hold down a starting role.

However, judging by some footage that has been doing the rounds on Twitter, Lindelof is far more than just a solid centre-back.

It turns out that the 22-year-old has a few hidden talents, free-kick taking being one of them.

Back in April, Lindelof scored a stunning 25-yard free-kick away to Sporting Lisbon to secure an important point. Check it out.

And in 2015, during extra-time in the Euro U21 final against Portugal, he demonstrated his quick feet by dribbling past two defenders and then producing a Zidane-esque roulette to beat two more.

Lindelof is no one-trick pony, that's for sure. His ability from dead-ball situations will be welcomed at United, who don't currently have a free-kick specialist.

As for the centre-back's dribbling ability, it's always reassuring to know your defenders are confident on the ball and able to add something going forward.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms