The rivalry between Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique is a peculiar one.

Both centre-backs share a similar passion for their beloved Real Madrid and Barcelona and as a result, have developed a bitter feud over the years.

Their quarrel has threatened to boil over on more than one occasion and yet remarkably, they always seem to put their differences aside when they line up alongside each other for Spain.

There's no doubt that together, Ramos and Pique form one of the most formidable centre-back partnerships in world football but given the utter hatred and disdain the duo have shown for each other in the past, you would never assume they could actually work together.

Take the most recent Clasico, for example.

Ramos was sent off in the second half for a bad tackle on Lionel Messi.

As he made his way from the pitch, the Madrid star started shouting something at Pique and was seen sarcastically putting his thumb up and clapping in his rival's direction.

Pique stirred the pot even further by claiming after the game: "Ramos is going to regret that challenge when he gets home.

"They are used to very permissive refereeing here and when it doesn't go that way the referee is the bad guy."

And yet when the pair faced Macedonia together on Sunday night you would never guess they had ever fallen out.

How do they do it?

After the 2-1 win in Skopje, Ramos, who captained Spain, surprisingly claimed he has a 'good friendship' with Pique, despite their most recent Clasico clash.

“Everything’s been really good with Pique,” Ramos said, as per Sport.

“There’s a good friendship between us which is getting better every year -- and I think that can you can see that on the pitch each time we play together.”

Not sure we're buying that Sergio...

Nevertheless, Ramos and co.'s latest win ensured Spain remain at the top of Group F.

Italy are level on points but have a weaker goal difference and with just one automatic World Cup spot up for grabs, there is no margin for error from Julen Lopetegui's men.

