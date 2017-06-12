GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Manchester United flop Adnan Januzaj being targeted by La Liga side

Back in 2013, Adnan Januzaj was the young jewel in Manchester United's crown, a source of solace for David Moyes during his calamitous season with the Red Devils.

A well-taken brace on his debut away at Sunderland had many touting the Belgian winger as the next best thing but in the years since his career path has taken the opposite route.

Januzaj's languid playing style and poor attitude did not appeal to Louis van Gaal and he was shipped off to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2015 where he flopped spectacularly.

The German giants could not wait to get him off their books and last season, the 22-year-old took his chances at Sunderland - the place he made his name for United - where again, his stock plummeted, failing to score a single goal.

United have had enough and want him gone permanently but finding a suitor for him has proven to be difficult.

However, Jose Mourinho's side might finally have their answer with Marca reporting that La Liga side Real Sociedad will take a gamble on Januzaj who has just one year left on his current deal.

But, United may have to significantly reduce their €10m valuation of the winger and the Spanish club believe they can negotiate a fee.

If the Red Devils do lower their asking price, Sociedad will give the English giants a higher percentage of a future sale.

Sunderland v Watford - Premier League

With the likes of Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young and Juan Mata all viable options in wide areas, offloading Januzaj would be perfect for all parties.

Amazingly, Moyes - the only manager who seems to like him - said at the end of last season that he feels the Belgian still has a future at United.

The Scottish coach said, via Daily Star: “He’s a really good talent.

Sunderland v Manchester United - Premier League

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United took him back and gave him a new contract. He’s the best technical player. He’ll have a big future. Some of his performances at times have been very good."

No wonder he was fired from both United and Sunderland.

Adnan Januzaj
Football
La Liga

