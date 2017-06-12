GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Eubank could not speak higher of the late Christie.

Chris Eubank and Frank Bruno head the tributes to Errol Christie

Boxing sadly lost a great to the game following the passing of the iconic Errol Christie, as he lost his battle with cancer at the age of 53.

Though, the tributes have been flooding in for the lovable character, as he will always be remembered in and outside the ring as being a true gentleman.

Chris Eubank led the tributes, with The Mirror reporting the kind words that Eubank had for Christie as he classed him as "one of the old masters of boxing".

Eubank also took to Twitter and dedicated a tweet to Christie stating the following: "I sparred with him many times in our early 20s and he was a sweetheart. RIP."

And Eubank wasn't the last to pay tribute to Christie, as former world champion Frank Bruno also had paid his respect to the great Christie.

"Very, very saddened to hear Errol Christie has passed away after a long battle with cancer," Bruno stated.

"God rest his soul - such a talented man."

In what was an illustrious career for Christie, he was nicknamed the 'Thames Barrier Warrior', as he smashed into the Guinness Book of World Records following his 10 amateur title record.

Next up to pay tribute was fellow former champion of the world Barry McGuigan, who also took to Twitter, posting: "So sad to hear the news that the hugely talented Errol Christie has passed away. God bless you Errol, RIP."

Family members also took to social media to share their kind words about Christie.

His nephew Cyrus Christie, Republic of Ireland footballer, tweeted the following about his uncle: "RIP champ legends never die...heart is broken rest in paradise uncle your not in pain anymore...till we meet again."

Christie had a total of 41 fights in his boxing career, winning 32 of them, with 26 coming via knockout.

He lost just eight and drew the other one.

Sport has lost a true great today, and our thoughts are with his family.

You can see a few more tributes being made below.

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

