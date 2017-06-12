The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Hardy Boyz.

The Hardy Boyz achieved an incredible feat with victory at WrestleMania 33

Published

If you managed to keep away from social media and the dirt sheets heading into WrestleMania 33, then you were probably shocked to see The New Day bring out The Hardy Boyz to enter the RAW tag team championship ladder match.

The contest was originally supposed to be a triple threat featuring Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass.

TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS

However, several big hints were dropped in the build-up to the April 2 event and the Orlando crowd erupted into cheers when Matt and Jeff appeared on the stage with their legendary music and made their way down the long ramp.

Part of the reason for the excitement surrounded the potential arrival of the Broken gimmick, as Matt displayed the mannerisms but we’re still waiting for the full-blown Broken universe to make its debut in the WWE – if it ever does.

The reaction was even louder when Matt unhooked the tag team titles to become the new champions and in the process, the real-life brothers set a unique record which probably won’t be broken by anyone; not for a long time anyway.

Matt brought up the interesting stat on his official Twitter account, where he revealed that The Hardy Boyz are the first and only team in history to win WWE tag team championships in three different decades.

MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT

He tweeted: “The Hardys are the only the only team to WIN @WWE Tag Titles in 3 different decades.

“1990 – 2000 – 7/5/1999.
“2000 – 2010 – 4/2/2007.
“2010 – 2020 – 4/2/2017.”

That’s one way to make their fans feel old.

They picked up their first ever championship win on the June 29, 1999, episode of Raw is War – which was aired on July 5 – as they defeated Farooq and Bradshaw of The Acolytes but ended up dropping the gold a little less than a month later to the same team at the Fully Loaded event.

Their sixth reign as tag team champions came in 2007 on April 2, one night after WrestleMania 23 when they took place in a 10-team battle royal; eliminating Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch which proved to be their final run as tag team champions until their return.

The latest win is what will live long in the memory, though, which took place on the exact same date as their sixth championship win and only recently dropped the gold to Sheamus and Cesaro at the RAW-exclusive Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

This not only shows how highly WWE values them, but it’s a testament to their hard work that they’re still relevant and are healthy enough to still be competing at the elite level.

If you needed proof why they’re probably the greatest tag team of all time; this is it.

What do you make of the unique record set by The Hardy Boyz at WrestleMania 33? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Matt Hardy
Jeff Hardy
WWE

