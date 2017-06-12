Kevin Durant has been on fire so far during the NBA Finals.

Having made the switch from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Bay Area last year, Durant finds himself exactly where he wanted to be; one victory away from his first championship ring.

If the Golden State Warriors were to wrap up the finals during game five, there is no doubt the small forward would be named Finals MVP. He has averaged 34.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2 blocks on 52.3% shooting.

The Warriors were given a reality check in game 4. The Cleveland Cavaliers, desperate to prolong the series, reminded the Dubs why they are defending champions with an emphatic 21-point blowout, taking the series back to Oakland with the score at 3-1.

Despite dropping a team-high 35 points, it was an inefficient game for the 2014 MVP as he shot just 2-9 from the field. He was able to make 15 of his 16 attempts from the free throw line, but an inability to find a rhythm from the field plagued the entire Warriors roster.

Cavaliers veteran Richard Jefferson has been given the thankless task of guarding Durant throughout the playoffs, sharing the load with LeBron James through the first three games. The Warriors flew out to a 3-0 lead.

However, he excelled in game four, and, according to an exclusive with The Athletic, the former Warrior has begged for the chance to go up against KD for months.

His tenacity on defence was evident during his 22 minutes on the hardwood, constantly chasing and harassing Durant. The all-NBA star is always going to get his points, but RJ's defence allowed LeBron to focus his energy on offence - resulting in a ninth triple-double of his Finals career.

Jefferson is not one of the stars in Cleveland but his desire and passion are a huge part of what makes the team so successful.

IMPACT

Game five will take place on Monday night in the Bay Area and Jefferson will need to be at his very best to stop the Warriors from winning their second title in three years.

Durant has looked like a man on a mission so far, and you can guarantee he will be on top form in his home arena.

Jefferson will never be able to completely stop KD, but if he can limit the perennial All-Star to the type of game he had on Friday then it is a job well done for the former Nets star.

The real emphasis rests on his teammates.