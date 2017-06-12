What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

Even though WWE boasts a stacked roster with some of the most elite athletes on the planet, there are those that fall down the pecking order and are future endeavoured to make some room.

It can be for financial reasons, lack of development or because the company simply has no use for them and they either drift off into obscurity, or they make a big name on the independent scene.

RELEASED STARS

In rare cases, some come back and change their fortunes around completely.

On this exact day three years ago, the WWE purge took place where a staggering 10 stars were released from their contracts and while we’ve heard from some again, others are nowhere to be seen.

Here are what the 10 stars released on June 12, 2014, are doing today.

AKSANA

Aksana never really reached the top as a female competitor, being involved in various feuds and appeared alongside the likes of Cesaro and Theodore Long before being released. It now looks as if she’s ventured into the world of fitness after her contract was terminated.

BRODUS CLAY

It came as a surprise that the once-dominant Brodus Clay debuted as a fun-loving, dancing superstar after plenty of hype surrounding him. As expected, a gimmick like that was never going to be groundbreaking and now competes as Tyrus for Impact Wrestling and also appears as a contributor for FOX News.

CAMACHO

Camacho appeared as Hunico’s manager – now Sin Cara – and being released by WWE is probably the best thing that could have happened to him. He now competes as Tanga Roa at NJPW and is currently the IWGP tag team champion alongside real-life brother and fellow Bullet Club and G.O.D member, Tama Tonga.

CURT HAWKINS

Curt Hawkins' decline in WWE was a sad thing to see, going from an Edgehead to a jobber to NXT, and then turned to the independent scene. Luckily for him, WWE’s brand extension required familiar faces to return and is now back in WWE on Monday Night RAW as a fact-dropper – but isn’t having much success.

DREW MCINTYRE

The Chosen One had so much pressure on him as he was handpicked by Vince McMahon, but failed to live up to expectations and being in 3MB signalled how his career was going. Following his release, he impressed as Drew Galloway to an extent where WWE brought him back and is now on NXT where he’s almost in contention for the championship.

EVAN BOURNE

Evan Bourne remained a fan favourite in WWE but wellness violations and injuries played their part in his exit. Now, Matt Sydal is competing for Impact Wrestling following his exit from NJPW.

JINDER MAHAL

Now, this is what you call a turnaround. Jinder Mahal was at rock bottom as the butt of the jokes as part of 3MB and was released shortly after. After turning his life around and getting in ridiculous shape, Mahal returned to WWE from the indies and is now the WWE Champion after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash.

JTG

JTG was extremely popular as part of Cryme Tyme alongside Shad Gaspard, but couldn’t replicate that success as a singles star before being released. He’s now on the independent scene and has probably burned bridges with WWE following the release of two books which highlight the backstage politics in the company.

THEODORE LONG

After being taken off-screen, there was simply no use for the former SmackDown general manager and his long tenure ended. He did make surprise appearances here and there for WWE as well as other organisations, and this year he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

YOSHI TATSU

WWE was never able to capitalise on Yoshi Tatsu’s talents, and it didn’t come as much of a surprise that he too was released. Now, Yoshitatsu is on the independent scene for NJPW and also appeared for CMLL this year.

