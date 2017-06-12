Philippe Coutinho bossed it in his first Liverpool training session in 2013

Philippe Coutinho eased concerns that he would be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona in January by signing a five-year extension worth £150,000-per-week.

Upon penning a new contract, the Brazilian expressed delight at being able to spend "a few more years" at Anfield.

"I signed this new contract to stay here for a few more years because it's a great honour for me," he said in an official statement.

"It gives me great happiness because I was welcomed here with open arms by everyone at the club and the supporters right from my first day. I am very thankful to this football club for everything."

Coutinho's new deal came during his best season as a Liverpool player to date, scoring 13 league goals and assisting a further seven in 31 appearances.

His efforts saw the Reds finish fourth in the Premier League to secure Champions League football for the first time since 2013/14.

However, rumours are once again beginning to swirl that the Brazil international could move to Barcelona this summer, with Neymar and Lionel Messi both keen on him joining.

It's little wonder Barca are so interested given his meteoric rise over the past four years, from a curly-haired youngster to midfield maestro.

Coutinho's talent was clear from the get go and footage has now emerged of him absolutely killing it in his first training session with Liverpool back in 2013.

In the video below, Coutinho demonstrates his creativity, pace, skill and finishing in a small-sided game alongside the likes of Jamie Carragher and Jose Enrique.

And at 0:08, he produces a trademark strike to find the far corner after cutting inside onto his lethal right foot. Check it out.

COUTINHO'S FIRST TRAINING SESSION

Coutinho was always destined to become a star, and yet he cost Liverpool just £8.5 million from Inter Milan.

Barcelona's interest will likely never cease but according to the 25-year-old himself, his focus is solely on Liverpool, rather than the speculation surrounding his future.

"Talking about this is complicated," he said.. "I have a contract with my club and it is long, so my focus is on the present and the national team. My focus is here."

