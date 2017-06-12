Mayweather promotions may just have finally given boxing fans what they want after booking the MGM Grand for a “boxing event” on Saturday August 26, as revealed by the Nevada State Commission’s website.

Floyd Mayweather’s promotion company has no other boxing match scheduled, which would suggest a date has finally been agreed for his “superfight” with UFC’s Conor McGregor.

The “event” will be televised by ShowTime, the company who have had an exclusive deal with Mayweather for years to film his fights.

Add to that that Mayweather’s last 12 fights have been at the Las Vegas venue and it’s hard to see what other bout could possibly be happening.

The cross-sport bout has been on fans’ minds for what feels like forever, but there’s yet to be any official confirmation that it will happen.

Two-time UFC champion Conor McGregor revealed some time ago that he’s agreed and signed his side of the deal, as well as applying for a boxing license to fight in Vegas.

Since then, however, there’s been silence from the Mayweather camp, despite Floyd’s previous insistence that he would take the fight – supposedly worth one billion dollars.

“Money” said on May 20: “There's only one fight that makes business sense.

“I came out of retirement because I'm a business man and I want to give the world what they want to see.

“McGregor's a fighter, I'm a fighter and that's what the people want to see.”

All that’s left is for him to sign and confirm what is possibly the most talked about fight in boxing history – which may have already happened if the rumours are to be believed.

For his part, “Notorious” McGregor added fuel to the fire by tweeting: “Something BIG is coming.”

There’s still been nothing from Mayweather’s side, but things seem to be stacking up and the announcement of the fight can’t be far away.

In the same interview, Mayweather continued: “I think I'm one of the highest paid athletes in history, probably Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron [James] all them guys made a ton of money.

“I made 300 [million dollars] in one night. Throughout my career I made 800 [million dollars] and it's possible I can make another 300 [million dollars].

“I think we can do record-breaking numbers, do I think we can break me and Pacquiao's number? I don't know, all I can do is keep my fingers crossed and hope we can do it.”

