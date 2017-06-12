GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

John Terry has held talks with surprising English club about potential switch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic stole the majority of headlines when the Premier League released the official retained and released lists last week but the Swede wasn't the only big name to be let go by his club.

Jesus Navas, Victor Valdes, Mathieu Flamini, Joey Barton and even John Terry are among those also seeking their next adventure too.

Of course in the case of Terry, his departure from Chelsea had already been well documented following the much-criticised manner of his final appearance for the club against Sunderland last month.

But after spending virtually his entire career at Stamford Bridge, knowing where to go next is an understandably difficult decision to make.

The former England captain has been heavily linked with a switch to Bournemouth over the last few weeks, however, the speculation surrounding the negotiations has quietened down more recently.

And it would appear Terry is now weighing up whether to leave the Premier League.

The 36-year-old was photographed playing golf with Steve Bruce in Portugal at the weekend and according to The Sun, is considering dropping down to the Championship with Aston Villa.

Bruce replaced Roberto di Matteo midway through last season but was unable to guide them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Villa will be targeting promotion again next term and it is that particular test which is tempting Terry to make the move up north.

It is believed Bruce and Terry held brief talks during their golf weekend away and the pair 'hit it off'.

Fulham v Aston Villa - Sky Bet Championship

The Villans' owner Doctor Tony Xia had previously told Bruce he had to sell before he could buy this summer, however, is prepared to package a special deal to broker the move for the former England captain.

After it was announced Terry would be leaving Chelsea, there were many who assumed the 36-year-old would retire but it looks like he is ready to take on at least one more challenge in English football before he hangs up his boots for good.

