Deron Williams has played a very strange role for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 playoffs.

Brought in at the end of February to add veteran experience at the point guard position, it has been a thoroughly disappointing postseason run for the former lottery pick.

The Cavs find themselves in a hole: 3-1 down in the NBA Finals, but a glimmer of light appeared in game four as the blew away the Golden State Warriors. Given their historic comeback in 2016, there is a slight belief that history could be made if, and it's a big if, the defending champs can snatch game five.

All eyes are on LeBron James and Kyrie Irving ahead of Monday night's game in Oakland. If the superstar duo can repeat their heroics of game 4 then the Cavaliers have a chance. But maybe, just maybe, the Finals will come down to the form of former Brooklyn Nets star Williams.

As u/DapDaGenius pointed out on Reddit, the Cavs are 13-0 in the playoffs when Deron has made a shot. In the four games where he hasn't, they are 0-4.

Three of those games have come in the Finals. Williams failed to make a single shot in the opening three encounters as the Cavs fell to a 3-0 deficit. During game four, where the Cavs came flying out the blocks for a Finals-record first half points total, the three-time All-Star went 2-3 from the field for his five points.

REALITY

Williams has been one of the biggest disappointments for Cleveland during this Finals series. Along with Kyle Korver, he has failed to make the impact expected when he was acquired midway through the season.

JR Smith and Tristan Thompson were able to come to the fore on Friday night, leading to a Cavs win. If they are to snatch game five in the Bay Area then the Eastern Conference champions will need big performances from all of their bench players.

Deron was 0-9 at Oracle Arena during the opening two games.

The emphasis will rest of LeBron and Kyrie to produce another superstar night but with so much firepower and a 3-1 lead, it is hard to look past the Golden State Warriors.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Co. were well below their best last time out and a repeat performance will be less than acceptable. The 3-1 memes are already doing the rounds. Despite boasting an improved roster, another loss for the Warriors would bring back terrible memories of their almighty collapse last season.