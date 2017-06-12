Although rumours suggested it was going this way, WWE fans were still shocked to see that Roman Reigns became only the second man in history to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

The 33rd event took place on April 2 in Orlando which saw The Big Dog deliver a vicious Spear to The Deadman to follow in Brock Lesnar’s footsteps.

RETIRED?

The Beast Incarnate stunned the world in perhaps the greatest WrestleMania moment of all time when he ended the streak three years ago and Reigns might have stuck the final nail in the coffin.

While we have never had official confirmation, it’s been widely speculated that The Undertaker retired after his loss to Reigns, and who can blame people for assuming that?

Following the match, he left his symbolic hat, coat and gloves in the middle of the ring and walked up the ramp – it certainly looked as if this was finally the end for him.

Several stories have emerged on what went down behind the scenes ranging from The New Day’s thoughts, to what AJ Styles felt at the time; nobody knew how to process it and rumours reignited last week after a reference from Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW suggested his career may not be over.

Speaking about Reigns, Cole said: “The man who defeated The Undertaker and perhaps sent him into retirement at WrestleMania.”

WWE fans are always guilty of looking too deep into things, and the word ‘perhaps’ has been sending everyone crazy about a potential comeback.

NO PLANS

Sadly, though, that’s not the case as Cageside Seats is reporting that there are no plans for him to compete again.

They posted: “There have been some rumours floating about Undertaker not being retired due to a reference on Raw by Michael Cole but there are no plans for him to return to wrestle again.”

It does seem unlikely that it’ll ever happen, as a return in any capacity as The Phenom will tarnish the incredible moment, and potentially his legacy too while it doesn’t give Reigns’ big win any importance either.

He wanted to go out on his terms and wanted to lose to a younger star; Reigns fit the bill and if ‘Taker was okay with that then so be it.

He’s also damaged his body enough – why would he go through it all again after his replacement surgery? It’s just not worth it.

There has been speculation that we may see him again on our screens, but not as The Undertaker as he may have just retired the character.

Appearing as Mark Calaway, it’s been claimed that he could feature on programming on the Network for things like a podcast, or even a DVD release down the line.

Of course, fans would love to see him back but he’s entertained the fans enough. He’s just never competing again.

What do you make of the fact that The Undertaker is never expected to wrestle again? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

