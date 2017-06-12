GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

.

Sergio Ramos reacts to Jose Mourinho's comments about Real Madrid's UCL success

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jose Mourinho has never been shy to blow his own trumpet from time to time.

In fairness, he has been at some of the biggest clubs in the world and achieved a lot of success throughout his managerial career.

But one comment he made last week came across a bit extreme, even for Mourinho.

Article continues below

In an interview with Portugal's Expresso, Mourinho was discussing his previous jobs when he appeared to take some of the credit for Real Madrid's success in the Champions League over the last few years.

"I’m really bad at picking teams. Inter Milan were in big trouble," the Manchester United manager said. "Real Madrid were in big trouble. Manchester United in big trouble.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

"What does big trouble mean? It means that they are teams that want to win but are thousands of miles away from winning.

"The captain of Real Madrid [Sergio Ramos], who lifted the trophy just the other day and who is now a three-time European champion, had never played in a Champions League quarter-final when I arrived at Real Madrid in 2010."

Madrid have won the Champions League three times since Mourinho left four years ago so there was certainly some merit to the point he was trying to make.

Real Madrid CF Training And Press Conference

Nevertheless, he still received plenty of stick.

And now Sergio Ramos has responded to his old manager's claims.

Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Zinedine Zidane have all sat in the Bernabeu dugout since Mourinho's tenure but the Madrid captain hailed his impact at the club.

"Jose Mourinho said the truth. We had not made the quarter-finals before and now I have three Champions League trophies," Ramos, who is currently on international duty with Spain, said as per Metro.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-RAYO-REAL-MADRID

"Those who have doubts can just look at my record and see that I have never taken merit away from anyone.

"I have learned from every coach across my career. Some more than others!"

So perhaps the criticism Mourinho received was a little harsh after all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
La Liga

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Huge update on The Undertaker possibly making WWE return

Huge update on The Undertaker possibly making WWE return

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again