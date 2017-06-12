Jose Mourinho has never been shy to blow his own trumpet from time to time.

In fairness, he has been at some of the biggest clubs in the world and achieved a lot of success throughout his managerial career.

But one comment he made last week came across a bit extreme, even for Mourinho.

Article continues below

In an interview with Portugal's Expresso, Mourinho was discussing his previous jobs when he appeared to take some of the credit for Real Madrid's success in the Champions League over the last few years.

"I’m really bad at picking teams. Inter Milan were in big trouble," the Manchester United manager said. "Real Madrid were in big trouble. Manchester United in big trouble.

Article continues below

"What does big trouble mean? It means that they are teams that want to win but are thousands of miles away from winning.

"The captain of Real Madrid [Sergio Ramos], who lifted the trophy just the other day and who is now a three-time European champion, had never played in a Champions League quarter-final when I arrived at Real Madrid in 2010."

Madrid have won the Champions League three times since Mourinho left four years ago so there was certainly some merit to the point he was trying to make.

Nevertheless, he still received plenty of stick.

And now Sergio Ramos has responded to his old manager's claims.

Carlo Ancelotti, Rafael Benitez and Zinedine Zidane have all sat in the Bernabeu dugout since Mourinho's tenure but the Madrid captain hailed his impact at the club.

"Jose Mourinho said the truth. We had not made the quarter-finals before and now I have three Champions League trophies," Ramos, who is currently on international duty with Spain, said as per Metro.

"Those who have doubts can just look at my record and see that I have never taken merit away from anyone.

"I have learned from every coach across my career. Some more than others!"

So perhaps the criticism Mourinho received was a little harsh after all.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms