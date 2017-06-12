Based on the reactions he receives on a weekly basis, you’d assume that Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in the company.

However, the nuclear heat towards him by the WWE Universe isn’t the typical feelings towards a villain.

FAN REACTION

When we’re booing somebody, such as Seth Rollins for example, we boo because of his actions; he did something for us to despise him and in his case, it was turning on The Shield.

With The Big Dog, the main reason fans despite him is because WWE continues to push him and put him in the biggest spots, one which many believe he doesn’t deserve in the first place – so there’s a difference.

Regardless of how we feel towards him, WWE won’t be budging their stance because he’s here to stay whether we like it or not.

Although, it’s clear they’d prefer it if fans welcomed him with open arms and he could portray a face but fans aren’t making life easy for them.

Jim Cornette recently addressed the issue on his podcast and explained that the only way this push for Reigns will work is if they turn him heel, as all top faces become the best because they were villains first.

HOW TO MAKE IT WORK

He and his co-host Brian Last compared the reaction to how Cena is treated but revealed that the Cena hate is more playful compared to how the fans treat Reigns when he’s in the ring.

Regarding the subject and Cornette’s comments, The Inquisitr posted: “Jim Cornette said that the biggest babyfaces are ones who were heels first.

“Jim Cornette said he likes Roman Reigns and feels he is really good. However, he said the WWE had ruined Roman Reigns by pushing him down the fan’s throats so much.

"Cornette then said that it is time to give younger guys a chance to prove themselves and use Brock Lesnar to put one of them over the top.

“When asked about Roman Reigns being the heir-apparent to John Cena, Cornette spoke as a former booker and said that the WWE needs to turn Roman Reigns heel if they want the fans to finally embrace Roman Reigns as the top face they want him to be.

“Jim Cornette said that the WWE had no idea that John Cena would be ‘the guy’ and it just happened.

"However, Cornette then talked about how guys like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin were heels before they became the biggest faces in the WWE. Cornette said this might be how Roman Reigns can finally reach the point the WWE wants him at.”

Fans have been calling for a heel turn for a while, and now even those involved in the wrestling business want to see the same thing.

He’s booed mercilessly anyway, WWE should give the green light on a heel turn as it could work out for the best in the end.

Should WWE officially turn Roman Reigns heel? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport's WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

