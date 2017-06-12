Since the 2016/17 season concluded, Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has been permanently linked with a move away from the club.

The Chilean forward excelled for the Gunners despite their poor season, scoring 24 Premier League goals and assisting 10 more.

Without him, Arsene Wenger's side would probably not have finished fifth, nor would they have won the FA Cup.

Sanchez only has one year left on his current deal and this summer, you feel his future has to be sorted.

Arsenal cannot risk him leaving on a free next year, however, they will do everything in their power to avoid selling to direct rivals, Manchester City.

Rumours persist linking the 28-year-old with a move to Pep Guardiola's side with Bayern Munich also still said to be interested despite the fact they recently signed former Arsenal man, Serge Gnabry.

The Gunners need to act in order to maintain the services of Sanchez and Gunners legend Ray Parlour says there is only one way Wenger can hope to keep hold of the South American star.

In a footballing world dictated by money, he says Arsenal need to flex their financial muscle and compete with the likes of City.

"The club have got to make it an issue now and give the players the wages they want," Parlour said to talkSPORT, via Goal. "They have got to step up now. I would say to Sanchez, 'how much do you want?'

"If his agent says, 'we want £300,000-a-week' you have to pay it I'm afraid."

Parlour insists that losing Sanchez should not be an option for Arsenal because if they do, they will devalue their position as a top side.

"The manager has been sorted out, that is on the backburner, now the [future of the] players is the most important.

"If you want to compete with the likes of City, Chelsea, [Manchester] United, whoever it is going to be next year, then you have got to keep your best players."

Both Sanchez and Ozil are locked in contract negotiations with the Gunners and from the perspective of the club, tying down their two stars is more important than any new signing.

