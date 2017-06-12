GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Premier League club willing to take Man City's Joe Hart on loan next season

Pep Guardiola's arrival at Manchester City was met with joy from the club's fans but from the perspective of Joe Hart, it has significantly harmed his career.

The Spaniard was quick to act when he got to the Etihad, insisting the England international was not good enough and shipping him out on loan to Serie A side, Torino.

Claudio Bravo was brought in as a replacement - a move which in hindsight was a huge mistake - and this summer, City signed Benfica starlet Ederson for a world record £35m.

Hart has no future at the club and ever since his departure last summer, his form has slowly got worse.

In Italy, their were sporadic displays of brilliance but for the most part, he looked nervous and prone to errors. 

Torino president Urbano Cairo was certainly surprised with his performances levels, saying before their game against Napoli in May, via Eurosport: “He is an important goalkeeper. We probably didn’t expect so many mistakes from an England international… but he did some good things, too.”

His poor form, which started at Euro 2016, has resulted in no club putting in an offer to take him on a permanent basis.

According to Sky Sports, if this continues for the summer then City will accept West Ham's offer to take Hart on loan for the season.

Manchester City v Steaua Bucharest - UEFA Champions League

Due to his wage demands, the Hammers cannot take him on a permanent deal, however, the England shot-stopper would jump at the chance as he wants to be playing every week.

"It's a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again," he said.

A move to Slaven Bilic's side would bring his wish of regular first-team football in England with Darren Randolph and Adrian being pushed down the pecking order.

Scotland v England - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Hart will be desperate to maintain his place in the Three Lions side for the 2018 World Cup and some positive performances in the Premier League should guarantee his place.

