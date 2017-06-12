GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Andre Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Andre Silva responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling him the future of Portugal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Thankfully for Real Madrid and Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intentions of retiring anytime soon.

The Portuguese superstar is 32-years-old but is coming off another dominant season. And after signing a contract extension at the Bernabeu in November, the forward insisted that his latest deal, which runs until 2021, won’t be the last one that he signs.

"I thank the people at Real Madrid, the city of Madrid, my colleagues and everyone who helped me get to this point," he said, per Marca.

Article continues below

"As I've always said, it is the club of my heart and this is a unique moment in my life, to renew for five years.

"But it won't be the last contract, that's clear, because in the next five years I will continue doing the same."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Ronaldo has expressed a desire to play into his 40s. And who’s to say that he won’t be banging them in at that age?

The former Manchester United star became the all-time top goalscorer in Europe’s top leagues this season when he overtook Jimmy Greaves’ tally of 366 strikes.

And his brace for Real Madrid in their 4-1 win over Juventus earlier in the month saw him become the first player to score in three Champions League finals.

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

Yet it would be unwise for Los Blancos and the Portugal national team to not start planning for life without Ronaldo.

Madrid hoped Bale would be CR7's heir

Madrid had hoped that Gareth Bale would develop into Ronaldo’s heir in Spain but injuries have limited his action.

But Portugal have a player in their squad who certainly looks like a star in the making.

Andre Silva has scored seven goals in eight appearances for his country and today completed a £35 million switch from Porto to AC Milan.

Silva, 21, scored 21 goals in all competitions for Porto last season and has been called the future of Portugal, by Ronaldo himself.

“When I retire, Portugal will be in good hands because they have already found a great striker: Andre Silva," Ronaldo told Gazzetta dello Sport, per Goal.

Silva has responded

Silva, who was included in UEFA’s Champions League breakthrough team of 2016, responded to the four-time Ballon d’Or winner’s comments.

"I am calm,” the striker told MilanNews.

"I have a lot of work to do before I can express certain thoughts. No [I have not spoken to Ronaldo about the move]. I want to work hard to get closer to the words he has afforded me."

Pressure

Ronaldo led Portugal to their first major international trophy at last year’s European Championship, and now an entire nation will expect a lot from Silva.

No pressure, lad.

Portugal v Andorra - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

Can Andre Silva win the Ballon d'Or one day? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Nani
Gareth Bale
Portugal National Football Team
Zinedine Zidane
Football
AC Milan
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo

Trending Stories

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

What happened to the 10 stars WWE released on this day in 2014

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

The incredible record The Hardy Boyz set with WrestleMania 33 win

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Hardly anyone noticed what was so special about Aaron Ramsey's panenka v Serbia

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Huge update on The Undertaker possibly making WWE return

Huge update on The Undertaker possibly making WWE return

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again