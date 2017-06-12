If there’s anyone who knows how to get the fans excited over the smallest of things, it’s Conor McGregor.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion has been aggressively pursuing a super fight against Floyd Mayweather inside of a boxing ring, and every other week we receive a huge update which suggests the fight is drawing nearer.

SUPER FIGHT

A couple of weeks ago, we got the massive news that the Irishman had signed a contract to fight Money; a claim president Dana White has also backed up as the Notorious continues taunting Mayweather into doing the same on social media.

As expected, silence followed despite White’s claims that he was busy hammering out a deal with Team Mayweather.

However, this week fans are excited because of three huge updates coming within days of each other.

Images and videos of the 49-0 American have been released online, which suggests that he could finally be training for a clash with the outspoken McGregor.

Then, there were reports that Mayweather Promotions had officially booked the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada to stage the super fight in August.

Now, McGregor has been adding fuel to the fire with a new picture he uploaded on his Twitter and Instagram page.

ANNOUNCEMENT INCOMING?

The image isn’t what’s important, but it’s the caption he posted alongside side.

Donning one of his large blue overcoats lined with fur, McGregor tweeted: “Something BIG is coming #BP.”

While the BP could be aimed towards clothing brand Bobbi Parka, the timing of it all has fans believing it’s only a matter of time before they’re given a concrete update or confirmation that the fight will be going ahead, as all of the cards seem to be falling into place perfectly.

McGregor has been documenting his training on social media too, showing what he’s working on while also highlighting he’s maintaining fatherhood duties – so his brilliant year could get even bigger if he’s able to secure a massive pay day against a fellow fighter who loves the cheese just as much as him – if not more.

Time might be running out, though, as McGregor’s SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh recently claimed that they’re still looking to make a return to the Octagon in 2017.

If his latest announcement is anything to go by, fans will be waiting eagerly to see what his big news could be.

Will Conor McGregor ever fight Floyd Mayweather? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

