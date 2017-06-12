GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Aaron Ramsey.

Aaron Ramsey reveals why he didn't put his Panenka down the middle v Serbia

Aaron Ramsey produced a 'Panenka' penalty for Wales against Serbia on Sunday night to secure a vital point in their Group D World Cup qualifier.

His 35th-minute opener was eventually cancelled out by Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic late on, but that didn't distract from the Arsenal midfielder's moment of magic.

Not everyone was convinced that Ramsey meant his Panenka, though.

Wales legend Dean Saunders believes he actually 'shanked' his effort but was fortunate enough to see it nestle in the right corner.

"I think this is an out-of-bounds right shank off the tee," Saunders said. "If you're going to do that technique you're relying on the goalkeeper diving out of the way and his legs getting out the way.

"So you dink it down the middle so there's a bit of hang-time on the ball so the keeper clears the way. I think he stubs his toe a little bit."

Ramsey, as you would expect, has since claimed he absolutely meant to produce a Panenka.

But the question remains of why he chipped to the right. Most Panenka penalties are played straight down the middle, but Ramsey went for something a bit unorthodox.

RAMSEY'S PENALTY

Well, the 26-year-old has now revealed exactly that by explaining that Serbia's goalkeeper, Vladimir Stojkovic, tried to put him off by saying he was going to stay down the middle.

But it failed, with Ramsey finding the bottom-right corner.

"I felt calm, I felt confident in the situation," Ramsey said. "The keeper asked for the ball so I gave him the ball and he said: 'I'm going to stay in the middle, you're going to go down the middle'.

"So I went in the right-hand corner. Thankfully it went in.

Serbia v Wales - FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier

"I knew what I was going to do before stepping up and taking it. I'm just happy it went in. That is the risk you take."

Ramsey also explained how he had no idea the Panenka was invented in the very same stadium by Antonin Panenka 41 years ago.

"I didn't know, but that is quite a nice touch," he added.

