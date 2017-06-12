The WWE Cruiserweight division is already lacking when it comes to star power, and it could be taking a major hit very soon.

When the WWE Cruiserweight Classic tournament was announced, professional wrestling fans clamored to watch some of the greatest talents from around the world compete inside the WWE ring to determine who the new Cruiserweight champion would be. We saw talents such as TJ Perkins, Gran Metalik, Rich Swann, and so much more. After Perkins eventually went on to win the title, longtime WWE Superstar Neville made his in-ring return to take over the division.

Neville seemed to be the only bright spot on the 205 Live roster for some time, but that was before former NXT star and WWE commentator Austin Aries made his Cruiserweight division debut.

Article continues below

Aries earned his shot at Neville's Cruiserweight title by defeating fellow 205 Live stars TJ Perkins, Akira Tozawa, The Brian Kendrick and Tony Nese in a Fatal Five Way Match. He went on to face Neville at WrestleMania 33 on the pre-show, and but on a great match with "The King Of The Cruiserweights," but was ultimately unsuccessful in his title bid.

Once again, Aries defeated a plethora of other opponents by defeating Jack Gallagher, TJ Perkins and Mustafa Ali in a Fatal Four Way Match to once again become the No. 1-contender for the title. The result was the same, however, as Aries failed to capture the Cruiserweight title against Neville at Payback just a month later.

Article continues below

Aries, again, got his third shot at Neville's Cruiserweight throne at the WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) in a Submission Match but lost cleanly to Neville before sitting ringside looking disappointed at his recent efforts.

He recently joined Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of pro wrestling topics, and revealed that he will be taking time off from the WWE to heal up some nagging injuries (quotes via Ringside News):

"I've got some stuff going on, but just to be fair you could probably say that for a lot of the locker room. It's kind of part of what we do, I don't think anyone is ever 100%.

"So I got a couple of things going on and obviously at this point it might be a good time to take a little break which really could consist of two days to just adjust some of those things, try and get my mind and my body right and then come back and figure out what's gonna be next and what the direction's gonna be."

What are your thoughts on Aries taking time off? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms