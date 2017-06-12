GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather.

First footage of Floyd Mayweather potentially training for Conor McGregor released

Although we were hardly receiving any concrete updates regarding the super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor over the last few weeks, the wheels finally seem to be turning again.

Ever since the UFC lightweight champion revealed that he had signed a contract, many were wondering how long it would take for Mayweather to respond in kind and sign his name on the dotted line so that fans can witness the richest fight in history.

SUPER FIGHT

However, we’re still waiting for that to happen and it seems like no amount of taunting from the Notorious will have the 49-0 American acting quickly.

Instead, we’ve had the Irishman tease a big announcement on his social media accounts while it’s also been claimed that Mayweather Promotions have officially booked the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada to stage the super fight in August.

If that’s the case, then they’re probably confident that it’ll go ahead even if the WBA won’t be sanctioning while Oscar De La Hoya’s calls of this being bad for boxing will fall on deaf ears if it goes ahead.

While he hasn’t officially announced the bout nor signed an agreement, Mayweather has been doing what he does best – keeping the fans on the edge of their seats.

Images circulated over the weekend which saw Mayweather in a gym; claiming that he has been sparring and obviously, fans were assuming this is in preparation for McGregor.

TRAINING

However, we finally have actual footage of the 40-year-old working out where he can be seen showing that he hasn’t missed a beat by putting work in on the speed bag; which you’ll be able to see below.

Fight Hype posted the video on their YouTube channel with the caption ‘we working,’ suggesting that he’s finally starting to put in work for his rival.

They posted in the description: “Earlier today, a close friend and confidant of Floyd Mayweather released footage of the undefeated former pound-for-pound king hitting the speed back with the caption ‘We Working.’

“Considering that just last month, Mayweather himself stated, ‘There’s only one fight that makes business sense,’ one can only assume he’s back in the gym preparing for the highly anticipated showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor.”

Judging by the shape he’s in, it’s obvious that he’s been maintaining his fitness and will always visit the gym. However, the fact that it’s now finally being documented suggests he’s coming to the realisation that a McGregor bout may not remain a fantasy fight for too long.

Is Floyd Mayweather preparing for Conor McGregor in the video above? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

