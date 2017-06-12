When discussing league titles, few footballers have won more than Swedish striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 35-year-old has lifted 11 in total, two with Ajax, four in Italy, one with Barcelona and another four with Paris Saint-Germain.

Jose Mourinho brought the enigmatic forward to Manchester United last summer in the hope that his knack of propelling teams to the summit of their division would rub off on the Red Devils squad.

It didn't happen as not even Zlatan could galvanise a very average squad at Old Trafford, despite scoring 28 goals in all competitions.

Nevertheless, his record of eight league titles in a row between 2003/04 and 2010/11 cements his legendary status, although, it should be noted that two of his titles with Juventus were actually stripped away in the infamous 2006 Calcio Poli scandal.

However, even if you count those two, one player in Europe has still beaten Ibrahimovic's ridiculous haul this season.

Benfica's Serbian midfield enforcer Ljubomir Fejsa has this season claimed his ninth title in a row after the Portuguese club claimed the Liga Nos for the fourth consecutive year.

The 28-year-old has tasted victory of the highest calibre since his late teenage years and it all began in his homeland.

Fejsa won three Serbian Superliga's with Partizan Belgrade before making the move to Olympiakos where he went on to lift two Greek Super Leagues.

It is a record which is difficult to see being topped anytime soon given the competitiveness of European football.

However, it must be noted that Fejsa is only really a bit-part player for Benfica, making just 23 appearances in 2016/17, taking his tally to just 65 in his four years in Lisbon.

But, at the end of the day, the medals around his neck are all that count and he is now officially football's most prominent lucky charm.

United recently announced the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica to help spearhead their title challenge next season but if they wanted success, they should have just bought Fejsa.

