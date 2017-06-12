Kurt Angle is finally back home where he belongs in the WWE.

Angle left the company initially back in August of 2006 when he requested his release from the WWE. The former Olympic gold medalist stated that he asked for his release at the time because he was working hurt and was unable to take time off from the road. He was also struggling with drug addiction during that time.

After years of working for Impact Wrestling and competing on the independent scene, it was announced earlier this year that Angle would be inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame just prior to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. Angle was inducted by John Cena, who made his main roster debut in an epic confrontation with Angle before the pair put on a great match.

Angle delivered a Hall Of Fame speech for the ages and was soon after announced as the new Monday Night RAW General Manager in replacement of fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley, who needed to take time off for hip surgery.

The former WWE Champ recently did an interview with Metro.co.uk to promote his 'Angle Strong' app, which helps recovering addicts connect with each other and stay on track to recovery, and discussed his return to WWE. Angle went into detail about how much the WWE locker room has changed compared to when he was there during the Attitude Era - what some consider to be the peak of professional wrestling (quotes via IWNerd):

“I can tell you that it is a completely different world today. They cater to the athletes so much, from diet to exercise, including at the buildings.

"When I was there before we only had one meal between one and three PM, and if you missed it too bad, but now they’re healthy food at the building until the late evening”

“The athletes get drug tested at least four to 12 times a year to make sure they’re clean, and they have a wellness policy where they have to take physicals every year to make sure they can wrestle.

"If you bang up your knee and you’re not sure if you’re hurt but you want to go wrestle, you can’t. They’re being more safe than sorry and that’s incredible.”

What are your thoughts on what Angle believes is the biggest difference between today's WWE locker room and the one he was in during the Attitude Era?

