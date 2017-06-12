Arsenal fans hoped that the club’s win over Chelsea in last month’s FA Cup final would serve as more than just a piece of silverware.

The idea that another FA Cup trophy would help convince Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to stay at the Emirates Stadium crossed the minds of plenty of supporters.

But, while the rumours of Ozil’s possible departure have quietened, reports that Sanchez is ready to leave remain rife.

The Chilean has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and Arsenal’s Premier League rivals, Manchester City.

The Gunners hope to convince the 28-year-old to sign an extension on his current deal, which expires in 2018. Arsene Wenger is even ready to allow Sanchez’s contract to run down and allow him to leave on a free.

“If he doesn’t sign a new deal, will I make him stay? Yes,” Wenger said, per The Guardian. “Would I rather keep him than sell him to a Premier League rival? Yes.

“I don’t think you would sell him to any Premier League club, that is for sure. Why not? The question is more why would you sell him to another Premier League club? You want to be as strong as you can be and not strengthen the other teams.

“I think he will sign and stay because, first of all, he is happy here. His desire is to stay. That is what I deeply believe. The disagreements are purely contractual – not on the desire. Both parties have the desire to find an agreement, so I think it will happen.”

Sanchez's hopes of leaving have hit a snag

If Sanchez is to exit this year, Arsenal would much rather sell him to Bayern. Through experience, they know how detrimental selling their best player to a Premier League rival can be.

That explains why, according to the Mirror, the north London club are ready to block Sanchez’s move to Pep Guardiola’s side.

This would leave Bayern as the forward’s only option. Yet the Bundesliga champions are losing hope of signing Sanchez as they fear he wants to stay in the Premier League.

While Bayern are ready to offer £40 million for Sanchez, City are prepared to pay £50m.

But Arsenal don’t want to help a rival, hence why they’d prefer to accept Bayern’s reduced bid.

