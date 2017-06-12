GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Big Show.

Bruce Prichard on why The Big Show joined NWO in 2002

One of the biggest stables in the history of professional wrestling had quite a few members over the years, but none stood physically superior to that of former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Big Show.

After buying out World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as a competitor back in 2001, "The Chairman of The Board" Vince McMahon brought over only the biggest of names to the WWE and those names included the NWO.

In the middle of the year of 2002, McMahon decided to “inject a lethal dose of poison” into the company by bringing over the men in black and white to help him battle WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair for superiority over the WWE, as Flair was dubbed the co-owner of the promotion at the time.

Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall made their returns to the company as the NWO at the WWE's No Way Out pay-per-view (PPV) that February, costing Stone Cold Steve Austin the WWE Championship against Chris Jericho.

Their debuts led to a pair of top-tier matches at WrestleMania that year, as Austin took on Scott Hall while Hulk Hogan faced off against The Rock in a battle between two of the most iconic figures in the history of professional wrestling. 

Shortly after that, the NWO began to lose its luster after poor booking and a lack of interest from fans. The WWE tried their best to try and revitalize interest in the group, and one such decision made was to bring in former WWE Champion The Big Show as a new member of the group.

Former WWE executive Bruce Prichard took to his podcast, Something To Wrestling With, to talk about the decision. Prichard stated that the reason Show was added to the group was because of the NWO's current big man, Kevin Nash, was out with an injury - and Show fit the build to replace him (quotes via WrestleZone):

“It was so bad, [WWE thought], ‘Hey. We lost one seven-foot [giant], let’s put another seven-foot [giant] in there. And you replace one with another.

"And people won’t notice.’ You’re just trying to save something, and you’re trying to complete that vision. Sometimes, it just doesn’t work.”

What are your thoughts on the WWE's decision to have The Big Show join NWO? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

