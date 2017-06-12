While fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens in one potential super fight between Floyd Mayweather and UFC’s Conor McGregor, we will be treated to another epic clash on September 16 when Saul Alvarez finally meets Gennady Golovkin.

The two will meet in a middleweight contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and it will mark the first time Triple G has fought there; so, he’ll be forgiven for having a few jitters if he does feel pressure.

CANELO VS. GOLOVKIN

The way this fight was announced was epic. The red-haired Mexican defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a one-sided contest on Cinco de Mayo weekend and looked eager to announce what was next for him.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In a WWE-style promo, Canelo called out the Kazakh knockout artist as he came down to the ring to confront Alvarez as they confirmed that the two will officially throw down in 2017 after plenty of accusations had been thrown around over which fighter was avoiding the other.

You could argue that Oscar De La Hoya and Canelo now feel more confident after watching Golovkin edge out a victory over Daniel Jacobs in his last outing, but they’ll always maintain that Triple G’s performance didn’t make a difference, even though it was clear the air of invincibility suffered a big dent.

Article continues below

However, speaking to Ring Digital, Golovkin has revealed that Canelo is the nervous one out of the two after sharing a ring with him to announce the fight, while also standing face to face during their press conference.

NERVOUS

According to Boxing News 24, he said: “It’s a present to the fans.

“I feel like he’s nervous. His team is nervous. He’s talking like a bunny. I came to the ring, and he’s like a bunny.

“Relax, this is life.”

It’s clear that Canelo has looked visibly agitated or annoyed to be sharing space with Golovkin, but we can’t say whether that is genuine fear, annoyance or anger.

Golovkin has remained confident that he’ll win, and his ‘this is life’ comment just oozes confidence as it almost sounds as if he’s mentally preparing the Mexican for defeat and it's bound to happen.

Although he slammed him for not being able to finish Chavez Jr in their grudge match, he hasn’t been completely disrespectful as he recently had the opportunity to tell the world what happened when they sparred years ago.

He didn’t give much away, claiming he’s a lot better now than when they met before.

Golovkin has always remained cool, calm and collected – while always being respectful – but it seems as if this is the fight where we will see the verbal mean streak, and see him playing the mind games ahead of September.

What do you make of Gennady Golovkin’s remarks on Saul Alvarez? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms