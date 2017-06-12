Sasha Banks wants to main event a WrestleMania one day

The WWE's women's division has taken some dramatic steps in becoming equally important to what the men are doing inside of the squared circle.

That all started with the addition of The Four Horsewomen to the main roster as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley made their way up to primetime WWE TV. Right off the bat, Charlotte and Banks' feud for the RAW Women's Title really revitalized women's wrestling and created two of the biggest stars in the WWE today.

The pair competed in the first ever female Hell In A Cell and Falls Count Anywhere Matches. Their continuous swapping of the RAW Women's Title really showed just how talented each of them are and kept fans interested in their rivalry, as they continued to push each other to their respective limits.

Their feud inspired other female talents on the WWE roster as well, as Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss competed in the first ever female Steel Cage Match for the SmackDown Live Women's Title. Now SmackDown will play host to the first ever female Money In The Bank (MITB) Ladder Match to provide yet another first for the women in WWE.

Banks, however, holds a greater goal above all others that the WWE has accomplished as it pertains to the women's division, as "The Boss" revealed on The Wrestling News Source Podcast that she wants to one day be the first female to headline a WrestleMania (quotes via IWNerd):

“I want to main event Wrestlemania. That’s the number one goal. It’s crazy knowing I’ve only been on the main roster for 2 years and I’ve done so much, accomplished so many things, done so many first time evers.

"It gives me goosebumps thinking I’ve done so much and everything I’ve ever dreamt up I’ve accomplished. But main eventing Wrestlemania is the number one goal right now”

The WWE will also be implementing a female tournament similar to that of the Cruiserweight Classic, and Banks offered her thoughts on that as well in addition to picking a winner for the tournament:

“Going down to Brooklyn, New York and work with Amazing Red. His students are incredible. There’s this woman named Sonya Strong and she loves this so much and I love her passion for and so I really want to try and push her in this women’s classic.

"I think this is a great opportunity for women all over the world. And finding out we were going to have our own tournament after seeing these guys get it year after year.

"The women deserve it too. I think it’s going to be the best tournament out of all of them we’ve had so far and I can’t wait to go down and support them”

