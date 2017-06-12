Former WWE Champion and the first ever WWE Undisputed Champion Chris Jericho is an absolute rock star - literally.

Aside from his accomplishments inside the squared circle in WWE, Jericho has had a fairly successful career as a musician with his metal band Fozzy. The band has been together since the year 2000 when they released their first album.

Since then, Fozzy has released seven albums in total throughout their career together but have found a new tier of success with their recent 'Judas' album which features the similarly named song that has sparked a lot of attention for Fozzy. Jericho has repeatedly played the song on his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, lately and it has been very well received by fans.

Jericho and Fozzy's music has also been used as theme songs for various WWE pay-per-views (PPVs) over the years, giving them even more exposure throughout his time with the company.

Recently, Jericho did an interview with Rock 100.5 ATL's Bailey And Southside in Atlanta, Georgia to talk about a variety of topics, including his professional wrestling career and Fozzy. During the interview, Jericho talked about a hilarious story in which he and famed metal band Anthrax trashed a hotel catering room in Germany after one of the WWE's live events there (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"We were in Nuremberg, Germany a couple of months ago and we just happened to be in the same hotel as Anthrax. They had the day off, so they came to our show. And then, afterwards, you have catering after a wrestling show.

"When we're done, we go back to the hotel and have catering. So I started having some cocktails with Frankie [Bello] and Jon [Donais] from Anthrax, which led to a complete trashing of the catering room at about 6 in the morning to where nobody could eat breakfast there.

"They had to move catering. Like Rusev is down there, like Cesaro is down there, 'we want breakfast. The catering was trashed. We have to go upstairs. Who did that?' 'Anthrax.

"Freaking Anthrax, man. It's Anthrax's fault.' It was more my fault than anything, but I just blamed them, 'you know those Anthrax guys are crazy!'"

What are your thoughts on Jericho and Anthrax's wild morning in Germany after the WWE's show?

