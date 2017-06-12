Believe it or not, it’s been over a year since Leicester City achieved the impossible.

In the 12 months that have followed, the Foxes have slumped down into mid-table but there immeasurable achievement remains fresh in the memory. Besides, Wes Morgan lifting the Premier League title, who would have thought it?

Astonishingly though, the man behind the fairytale achievement – Claudio Ranieri – was of course sacked. Just nine months after leading them to the title, the Italian was dismissed by the club he propelled to the unthinkable.

Nevertheless, you would think a freshly unemployed Ranieri would be highly sought after given his incomprehensible achievements. Well, that hasn’t strictly been the case.

While offers have likely been issued and making such a late season switch would prove unorthodox, the quiet surrounding Ranieri’s future has certainly been unexpected.

That being said, given the 65-year-old’s managerial showings before his Leicester move and after the title win, perhaps there is an argument for the Italian riding upon fortune in 2015-16.

Regardless though, it has taken until now for Ranieri to move onto the next chapter in his journeyman career. Given the dizzying heights he reached in 2016, it certainly proves underwhelming.

According to Infosport, the ex-Chelsea boss is on his way to Ligue 1 side Nantes with a deal agreed in principal with the club. It would see him usurp Franck Passi who took over the reins Les Canaris during the final months of the season.

There are still ‘administrative agreements’ to be made before any confirmation, but the deal looks set to be secured. After all, Ranieri was spotted in Paris over the weekend and held talks with the club’s president in the capital.

Personal terms were on the agenda in this morning’s round of discussions.

While it’s certainly no Real Madrid or Barcelona, Nantes quietly go about their business in France’s top flight. They were unlucky to finish outside of the Europa League qualifying places this season in seventh place.

Nevertheless, Ranieri could prove the difference between a mid-table finish and mixing it with the juggernauts of French football. It’s questionable as to whether he’ll be able to rub shoulders with the likes of PSG and old side Monaco, however.

Nantes can count themselves lucky, though, with the 65-year-old having lots of options going into talks. It is believed that Crystal Palace and Watford as well as sides from China and Turkey were interested in his signature.

Troy Deeney might have to kiss goodbye to his title winning chances, after all.

That being said, regardless of destination, it’s good to see Ranieri back in the beautiful game. Whatever he goes onto achieve as a manager in the future, nobody will ever forget what he accomplished last year and for good reason at that.

