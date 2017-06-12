CM Punk just can't catch a break when it comes to his failed attempt at wondering into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA).

Punk was once regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world and reigned as the WWE Champion on multiple occasions, but he had a falling out with the company after being frustrated with part timers coming in and getting the main event slot, such as The Rock, and decided to walk away from the company. Shortly after he announced his retirement from professional wrestling, and announced in December of that year that he had signed a multi-fight deal with the UFC.

"The Cult Of Personality" spent two years dedicating his life to training in the sport of MMA, and eventually made his Octagon debut in September of last year. Punk lost to his 25-year-old opponent Mickey Gall via first round submission after just two minutes into the fight. Punk took a lot of heavy criticism from both the MMA and professional wrestling world after his quick defeat.

Former WWE Superstar and WWE Tag Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the latest professional wrestler to comment on Punk's MMA debut, saying that he knew all along Punk wasn't going to emerge victorious (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I know he did go train with Josh Barnett, and Josh told me when we were chatting that he needed a lot of work and I know that Josh is a very smart guy with fighters and fighting. And teaching.

"And I would take his word over anybody's if his advice or his opinion on somebody being ready to be in a cage over anybody's. I mean the guy has been fighting in MMA for 20 years. He knows pro wrestling and he would know what Punk's stature is.

"I believed him and I knew when he was stepping into the Octagon that it was a big risk and I didn't think he was going to win, to be honest with you. I didn't think it was a bad idea because he had one UFC fight under his belt and made half a million dollars.

"He can move on and do whatever else he wants to do. I think it would've been better if he had some - I don't want to say easier fights.

"Maybe if Bellator had offered him something. Kind of built up his record because fighting anyone in the UFC, even if it's a lower-ranked guy, they're professional fighters and that's what they do for a living.

"Anybody there who's fighting now is basically a stud. They're gonna be a specialist in something. If it's striking, wrestling, grappling on the ground. To be able to get up there you have to have a certain amount of pro fights, so everybody there is pretty much a stud.

"There are no push-overs. So was it a bad thing? Well, I mean I don't think it hurt pro wrestling cause everybody seems to think that it's fake and this and that, and that's because of the way things have happened and the way things have been exploited.

What are your thoughts on Smith Jr.'s comments regarding CM Punk's UFC debut?

