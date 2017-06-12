GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo Nazario.

Fans react to Ronaldo Nazario's appearance in FIFA 18 Icons video

Football News
It’s time to get excited about FIFA 18, guys.

The game is still months from its release but from the latest details that EA Sports have revealed, the latest edition of the biggest football game in the world is going to be superb.

Cristiano Ronaldo will appear on the front cover, with Brazil legend Ronaldo as the cover star on the Icon Edition.

The trailer for the second season of The Journey, starring Alex Hunter, features Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and even ArsenalFanTV’s very own Robbie and DT. Yeah, EA Sports really haven’t left any stones unturned.

Lionel Messi adorned the cover for four years from FIFA 13 to FIFA 16 but now is the time for Ronaldo to take centre stage.

Ronaldo shocked EA staff

FIFA’s Associate Producer Sam Rivera told a brilliant story about how hard the Real Madrid star pushed himself during his motion caption shoot.

"With Ronaldo, you could see that he wanted to do everything to make sure that the real Ronaldo was in the game," Rivera told Goal

"He was doing everything perfectly with 100 per cent effort. You don’t see that very much in professional players who are doing motion capture because they normally don’t want to get injured. They need to be 100 per cent for their actual job and not to capture stuff for a video game.”

It got to the point where staff had to be told to slow down to avoid slipping.

“In the time he was on the field, for the 10 minutes that we were capturing him, he was sweating,” Rivera added. “We had to even tell him to slow down because when he was turning, he was slipping and we didn’t want Ronaldo to get injured as we would be in trouble with Real Madrid."

Juventus v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final

FIFA 18 Icons

Another change fans will see in FIFA 18 is the rebranding of ‘Legends’ to ‘Icons’.

Ronaldo Nazario will be the first and today, EA Sports revealed four more legendary names.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Lev Yashin and Thierry Henry will join the former Brazil international as an Icon in Ultimate Team.

"EA SPORTS has today announced the inclusion of four FIFA 18 Ultimate Team Icons whilst live out in LA at EA PLAY," the company said in a statement, per the Mirror.

"They're bringing some of the best to ever play the game back to FIFA 18, and for the first time ever, all Icons will be available across PS4, Xbox One and PC.”

How Ronaldo, Pele and co. will look in FIFA 18

A cool video was released to announce the arrival of Pele and co. Check it out below.

Ronaldo has 2002 World Cup hair

You’ll notice that Ronaldo is sporting his unique haircut from the 2002 World Cup - a decision that has split FIFA fans on Twitter.

Are you excited for FIFA 18? Let us know in the comments section below!

