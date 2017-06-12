Ray Borg calls out Demetrious Johnson for not being marketable

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson's mixed martial arts (MMA) career has been one of the most legendary careers of all time, but he's currently in the midst of a fallout with the promotion.

Johnson comes off of a record-tying 10th consecutive UFC title defense, tying former UFC middleweight king Anderson Silva's record, when he defeated Wilson Reis in April. "Mighty Mouse" is looking to shatter "The Spider's" record with an 11th defense in his next Octagon appearance, but that's easier said than done.

UFC President Dana White tried to put together a super fight of sorts between former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw and Johnson at 125 pounds for what would be "Mighty Mouse's" 11th attempted title defense. Johnson, however, didn't like how the UFC went about presenting him with the bout, and has called out the promotion for bullying.

Things took a heated turn when the UFC threatened to scrap the flyweight division as a result, which has angered a lot of Johnson's fellow 125-pounders, including No. 3-ranked Ray Borg. Borg recently spoke to ESPN regarding the recent developments between Johnson and the UFC, and called out the flyweight king for his marketability (quotes via MMA Mania):

“At first, at least my name was getting out there," Borg told ESPN.com. "I thought, 'Hey, if people didn't know me before, they do now,” he said.

“But now, the longer it goes, the more annoying and stressful it gets. I have no f---ing clue what's going on. It was me, TJ and Demetrious in this little bubble, trying to figure out who's fighting who. Now, it's all Dana and Demetrious going at it.”

"It just sucks because D.J.'s problems with the UFC are his," Borg said. "He's not a marketable guy. Maybe it's because he's goofy or a family man, I don't know.

"But he has his issues with the UFC and what drives me crazy is that it's being taken out on the whole division.

"If D.J. has a situation with the UFC, cool. Keep it between those two. It doesn't need to affect the rest of us trying to make our names and money for our families,” said a worried Borg.

"The UFC is claiming they want to close the division because it doesn't sell? We haven't had a chance to sell. D.J. has been the only face, and that's why it hasn't sold.

"He's kind of held it back a little -- and that's not his fault. He's a great fighter, but unfortunately he's not what the fans are about right now. They're bored.”

