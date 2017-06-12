Official online NBA destination in the UK

Gordon Hayward.

How Gordon Hayward's wife struck fear into Jazz fans' hearts with one Instagram post

On the internet, everything is dissected for any possible hidden meaning, especially when you're a famous athlete or the spouse of a famous athlete.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that a seemingly innocent Instagram post by Utah Jazz star Gordon Hayward's wife struck fear into the hearts of Jazz fans on Sunday night.

Though the post was simply a photo of the couple's daughter, fans were quick to point out a blatantly obvious oversight on Robyn Hayward's part.

Though the post has now been deleted, it was captured and tweeted out. In the picture, Robyn is holding her daughter, who is wearing a shirt with a four-leaf clover on it and a message that says "Go Green" across the back:

As Hayward prepares to potentially test the free agency market this summer, he has been linked with the Boston Celtics, so having a green shirt on with that message was understandably scary for Jazz fans to see.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz - Game Four

However, the Celtics' logo is a shamrock, not a four-leaf clover, though that's a difficult distinction for anyone to make. A shamrock is a type of clover, so it's not actually that far off (see what I mean about overanalyzing everything on the internet?).

Hayward has also recently been linked to the Miami Heat - another team that should have some cap room and a desire to compete for the 2018 title.

The Jazz still have a chance to re-sign the former Butler star, but it's not the slam dunk it could have been if Utah could have offered him more money.

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz - Game Three

By missing out on the All-NBA teams this season, Hayward isn't eligible to receive a super-max extension from the Jazz, so he will likely opt out of his current contract and test the market, which should be high for the emerging star.

Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points this year, leading the Jazz to a 51-31 regular-season record and a first-round playoff victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. In the Western Conference Semifinals, though, Utah was swept by the Golden State Warriors.

If the Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant, then it may make sense for Hayward to head east, where he can join a weaker conference and form a team that matches up better with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Whatever Hayward decides, he's going to take his time. And, he probably won't release any decision via a post on his wife's Instagram page. If he does decided to "Go Green," he'll make that announcement himself.

