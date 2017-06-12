Rafael Nadal’s performance in the French Open was simply sensational.

The Spaniard won the tournament without dropping a single set, securing his 10th French Open title with a 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory over Stanislas Wawrinka on Sunday.

What makes Nadal’s 15th Grand Slam title even better is the fact that he has struggled immensely for form and fitness for the past few years.

Article continues below

After beating Wawrinka in just over two hours, the 31-year-old admitted he doubted he would still be winning Grand Slam titles 12 years after winning his first major.

“In 2005, I thought in 2017 I'd be fishing on my boat in Mallorca,” Nadal admitted, per BBC Sport.

Article continues below

“I didn't really think I'd have such a long career and win so many tournaments."

Nadal's incredible record at French Open

Nadal became the first player to win a single Grand Slam 10 times.

"This tournament has been very special to me, and it's true that it is unprecedented,” he added.

"Trust me, I'm very happy that I'm the one who did it.

"If I can do it, someone else can do it.

"But you need the right circumstances, the right ingredients to win 10 French Open titles.

"I don't know if I will ever get to meet the player who will do better than I did."

Federer and Nadal have surprised everyone

Few would have expected the first two majors of the year to be won by Nadal and Roger Federer.

As incredible as both have been, neither are getting any younger - Federer is 35 - and a crop of young stars has risen to contend with Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic.

Federer's tweet

Federer, who defeated Nadal in January’s Australian Open final, posted a wonderful tweet following the Spaniard’s win at Roland Garros.

The 18-time Grand Slam didn’t play at the French Open, citing the need to converse his energy for Wimbledon and the US Open, although it’s very possible that he simply didn’t fancy his chances against Nadal on clay.

Indeed, Federer has admitted that he would have been blown away had he been Nadal’s opponent on Sunday, as Wawrinka was.

"I wouldn't have beaten Rafael Nadal yesterday at Roland Garros. Not in the shape I would have performed on clay," the Swiss said, per beIN SPORTS.

What Federer said to Nadal at Miami Open

Federer went on to reveal that he told Nadal that he would dominate the clay court season when they spoke in Miami in April.

Along with the French, Nadal has won the Monte-Carlo Masters, Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open, proving Federer right.

"I told him on the court in Miami that he will destroy this season on clay. Luckily I was right for once. He played great,” Federer added.

"What Rafael achieved didn't surprise me at all, as he showed in Australia what is possible for him on clay.

"But that he ran through the tournament like this is absolutely gigantic."

Who will finish with more Grand Slams: Federer or Nadal? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms