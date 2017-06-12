GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Aaron Judge.

Watch: Aaron Judge launches 495-foot home run - longest of the 2017 season so far

It seems as though New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge does something incredible every time he steps up to the plate.

The 6'7" rookie leads the majors with 21 home runs and also leads the American league with a .344 batting average and 47 RBI.

But it's not just that Judge is powerful - it's that his blasts are some of the longest we've seen in baseball for a long time. His tape-measure blasts rival what Miami Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton has been doing for a few years now.

On Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Orioles, Judge took a sixth-inning pitch and sent it well over the Yankee Stadium fence. The blast, which can be seen in the video below, was measured at 495 feet, making it the longest home run of the year:

According to Statcast, it was the second-longest home run hit since they began tracking home run distance, tied with Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs: 

The homer also left Judge's bat at an incredible 119 mph and reached a maximum height of 124 feet. The only reason it wasn't the hardest-hit ball of the year is that Judge lined a single up the middle against the Boston Red Sox last week that came off his bat at 119.8 mph.

Judge wasn't done just yet, though, as he added another home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving him 897 feet's worth of home runs for the day:

After the game, Judge said he didn't want to show up the Orioles after his mammoth blast, so he just put his head down and made his way around the bases (via ESPN.com):

"If I know it's going over the fence, I am going to start jogging and just get around the bases and get back in the dugout," he said.

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

The Yankees went on to win the game 14-3, following up Saturday's 16-3 victory. New York has won five-straight games and has outscored opponents 55-9 over that span.

The Orioles, on the other hand, are trending downward, having lost four-straight games to fall to 31-30 on the season. They're searching for answers and looking to rebound this week, according to ESPN.com:

"I know these three days up here, last four days, actually, have been frustrating," Orioles outfielder Adam Jones said. "But let's get the hell out of New York, let's go to Chicago, redeem ourselves and just flip the script."

The Yankees are now 37-23 and lead the AL East by four games over the Red Sox. The Orioles are 6.5 games behind New York.

Topics:
MLB World Series
New York Yankees
MLB
New York Yankees
MLB American League
Baltimore Orioles
MLB National League
MLB Playoffs

