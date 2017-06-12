There's something to be said for playing through the pain, but if you end up suffering a worse injury because you didn't get help, it's not a good look.

That's what happened to Washington Nationals closer Koda Glover, though, as he tried to pitch through some back pain on Saturday and ended up with a trip to the disabled list to show for it.

Now, the Nationals' bullpen situation is even worse off because the rookie reliever decided not to tell his manager about his injury until it was too late.

Glover, who has already spent some time on the DL this season with an unrelated injury, told ESPN.com he just wanted to try to help his team and avoid another trip to the DL

"I was taking a shower, bent over to get my body wash, stood up and had a little kink," Glover told reporters, according to The Washington Post. "With some issues I've had lately, I kind of pushed myself.

"I didn't want to take a day off. I've had three days off already, so I pushed the limits today, tried to pitch through it. And it's one of them things where it was out of my control and I should have said something early. I didn't and now my back's in pretty bad shape."

Glover was placed on the 10-day DL, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to return when he's eligible or not. Fellow right-handed reliever Joe Blanton will take Glover's place on the active roster.

Glover ended up blowing the save attempt on Saturday, allowing the Texas Rangers to win 6-3 in 11 innings after Glover gave up two runs in the ninth. Glover has eight saves this year after replacing Blake Treinen and Shawn Kelley as the team's closer earlier this year, but also has blown two chances and has an unsightly 5.12 ERA.

The Nationals as a team have blown 10 saves this season. Kelly, who sports a whopping 7.47 ERA in 19 appearances, will likely resume the closer role this week.

Fortunately for Washington, the bullpen's struggles haven't had too much of an effect on the team's standing. The Nationals sport a 38-24 record and lead the National League East division by 9.5 games over the second-place New York Mets.

As for Glover, keeping him from coming back too soon will be a challenge, as he said he's tired of ending up on the DL:

"I'm tired of being hurt," Glover said. "Never been hurt before until last year, and ever since then, it just seems like something new keeps popping up every day."

Though Glover may return to the closer role when he's healthy, the Nationals will probably try to add an established closer at the trade deadline.

