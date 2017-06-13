Following last week's RAW which saw the #1 contender for the Universal Championship Samoa Joe attack the Champion Brock Lesnar's advocate, the two came face to face on Monday night.

The two will finally get into the ring at the Great Balls of Fire event with the Universal Championship on the line in four weeks.

A heated confrontation

Following last week's attack, Lesnar himself returned to RAW on Monday for the first time since the night following WrestleMania 33.

SUBMIT AN ARTICLE

Got an opinion on Samoa Joe taking on Brock Lesnar? Share it by submitting an article to GMS here: http://gms.to/haveyoursay5

Article continues below

The Universal Champion was not in a good mood and while Heyman began once again delivering his unique take on last week's events, the Samoan Submission Machine would interrupt.

Joe would march straight down to the ring and show absolutely no fear of the Beast Incarnate as he went face to face with Lesnar.

Article continues below

Far from being intimidated, Joe would actually make the first move as he delivered a headbutt to Lesnar to kick off what would become a full scale riot.

The two needed several referees, security staff and in the end, the entire RAW locker room to be pulled apart as RAW started with the bang.

Joe arguably got the better of Lesnar throughout their brawl as he was able to deliver a super kick knocking the Beast to the mat.

The addition of the locker room to separate the superstars was the actions of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle was desperately calling for back up while his Great Balls of Fire main event exploded before his eyes.

The crowd was on it's feet during the brawl and with four weeks remaining until the Great Balls of Fire event, RAW looks to have finally delivered main event worthy feud.

Taking shape

With one month until the Great Balls of Fire event, the match card began to form during Monday's episode.

The only confirmed match for the event is currently the Universal Championship match between Joe and Lesnar.

However a tense confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins on Monday night could lead to a clash between the Kingslayer and the Eater of Worlds.

Dean Ambrose and The Miz may also be on a collision course for the event with the two continuing their rivalry over the Intercontinental Championship.

There are still questions over the RAW Women's and Tag Team Championships but with four weeks until the event, any interesting feuds could emerge.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms