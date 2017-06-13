GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Reigns will be announcing his Summer Slam plans.

Roman Reigns to make a Summer Slam announcement next week on RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Monday's episode of RAW came with it's fair share of highs and lows as two big returns took place during the episode.

The WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar finally returned to RAW for the first since the night after WrestleMania and Emma made her return to the RAW Women's division.

Notable absence

One superstar however who missed RAW on Monday night was the Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

SIGN UP NOW

What is Reigns' announcement for Summer Slam? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Reigns didn't appear during the show but he has been advertised for a very interesting segment for next week's episode.

The night after the Money in the Bank event will see Reigns appear on RAW and make an announcement regarding Summer Slam.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former WWE Superstar trashes CM Punk's UFC debut

Former WWE Superstar trashes CM Punk's UFC debut

Former WWE Exec reveals why The Big Show joined NWO in 2002

Former WWE Exec reveals why The Big Show joined NWO in 2002

Ranieri on the brink of first job since Leicester sacking - it's not where you'd expect

Ranieri on the brink of first job since Leicester sacking - it's not where you'd expect

For the superstars of RAW, the next PPV to look forward to is the Great Balls of Fire event in four weeks time.

However it now appears that Reigns is looking beyond that night and ahead to the biggest event of the summer.

Summer Slam will be taking place in August and it looks like Roman Reigns will have a big role to play if he will be announcing his plans next month.

Reigns is not currently involved in a feud on RAW following the loss at Extreme Rules in the Fatal 5-way match.

Last week he took on Bray Wyatt on RAW but the Eater of Worlds has seemingly moved onto Seth Rollins - if Monday's episode was anything to go by.

Currently Summer Slam is an open book for Reigns who could really choose whoever he wanted to to challenge from the RAW roster.

Very little has been speculated about this year's Summer Slam event but rumours have been circulating for months regarding one of Reigns' most bitter enemies.

A big night in Brooklyn

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman has been absent since suffering a shoulder injury at the Payback PPV.

Rumours when Strowman first suffered the injury claimed that he could return in time for Summer Slam so he could emerge as Reigns' opponent in Brooklyn if he is healthy in time.

Whatever Reigns is planning on announcing on RAW next week, it will be very interesting to the fans as he could be about to deliver the first confirmation regarding Summer Slam this year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Former WWE Superstar trashes CM Punk's UFC debut

Former WWE Superstar trashes CM Punk's UFC debut

Former WWE Exec reveals why The Big Show joined NWO in 2002

Former WWE Exec reveals why The Big Show joined NWO in 2002

Ranieri on the brink of first job since Leicester sacking - it's not where you'd expect

Ranieri on the brink of first job since Leicester sacking - it's not where you'd expect

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Former WWE title challenger set to take time off from company

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again