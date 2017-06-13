Monday's episode of RAW came with it's fair share of highs and lows as two big returns took place during the episode.

The WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar finally returned to RAW for the first since the night after WrestleMania and Emma made her return to the RAW Women's division.

Notable absence

One superstar however who missed RAW on Monday night was the Big Dog, Roman Reigns.

Reigns didn't appear during the show but he has been advertised for a very interesting segment for next week's episode.

The night after the Money in the Bank event will see Reigns appear on RAW and make an announcement regarding Summer Slam.

For the superstars of RAW, the next PPV to look forward to is the Great Balls of Fire event in four weeks time.

However it now appears that Reigns is looking beyond that night and ahead to the biggest event of the summer.

Summer Slam will be taking place in August and it looks like Roman Reigns will have a big role to play if he will be announcing his plans next month.

Reigns is not currently involved in a feud on RAW following the loss at Extreme Rules in the Fatal 5-way match.

Last week he took on Bray Wyatt on RAW but the Eater of Worlds has seemingly moved onto Seth Rollins - if Monday's episode was anything to go by.

Currently Summer Slam is an open book for Reigns who could really choose whoever he wanted to to challenge from the RAW roster.

Very little has been speculated about this year's Summer Slam event but rumours have been circulating for months regarding one of Reigns' most bitter enemies.

A big night in Brooklyn

The Monster Among Men Braun Strowman has been absent since suffering a shoulder injury at the Payback PPV.

Rumours when Strowman first suffered the injury claimed that he could return in time for Summer Slam so he could emerge as Reigns' opponent in Brooklyn if he is healthy in time.

Whatever Reigns is planning on announcing on RAW next week, it will be very interesting to the fans as he could be about to deliver the first confirmation regarding Summer Slam this year.

