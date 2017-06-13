Golden State Warriors win 2016-2017 NBA championship

The Golden State Warriors are the 2016-2017 NBA champions.

Posting a 129-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on their home court in Game 5 of the Finals, the Warriors captured their second title in the last three seasons with another dominant offensive performance.

Leading 71-60 at halftime, the Warriors withstood a 33-27 advantage from the Cavs in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland 31-27 en route to the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Yet again, the Warriors were led by the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Steph Curry on the offensive end, as both talented former MVPs proved that they were a force to be reckoned with.

Durant scored 39 points on 14-of-20 shooting, including 5-for-8 from three-point range to go along with seven rebounds and five assists over 40 minutes. Hitting a number of contested shots, Durant was unconscious from the floor en route to his first championship. Curry dropped 34 points on 10-of-20 shooting and although he went just 2-for-9 from three, he converted 12 of 15 free throws on the night in addition to six rebounds and 10 assists over 41 minutes.

Draymond Green added a double-double with 10 points, 12 rebounds and added five assists as well while Klay Thompson struggled to make much of an impact, scoring 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. But, with Curry and Durant clicking, it didn't really matter.

As a team, the Warriors shot 46-of-90 (51.1 percent) for the game, including 14-for-38 (36.8 percent) from three, pulled down 42 rebounds and had 27 assists to 13 turnovers.

On the losing side, LeBron James was magnificent yet again, scoring 41 points on 19-of-30 shooting from the field along with 13 rebounds and eight assists over 46 minutes. He made a positive impact on both ends of the court and sat just two minutes.

Kyrie Irving chipped in with 26 points on 9-of-22 shooting on the night and JR Smith had a great shooting night, going 9-for-11 from the floor and 7-of-8 from three.

Kevin Love struggled, picking up two fouls in the first quarter which took him out of the game early on. For the game, he had just six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

For the game, Cleveland shot 47-of-88 (53.4 percent) including 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) from three with 40 rebounds and 22 assists to 14 turnovers.

As a whole, the Warriors went 16-1 in their playoff run, which tied two other teams for the best playoff mark ever.

Adding Durant in the offseason ended up working out for both the Warriors and KD.

For now, Golden State will celebrate, but the major question now looks towards the future of the NBA: will the Warriors begin a dynastic run or will other super teams assemble in the hopes of taking them down?