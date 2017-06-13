GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

The Revival could be set to return to action (©Twitter @STILLREAL2US).

Dash Wilder cleared to return to action

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Monday's episode of RAW saw another backstage attack on Big Cass prior to his and Enzo Amore's match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As Cass lay in the backstage area, once again in the background was the team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Hard hitters returning

The Revival made their RAW debuts the night after WrestleMania where they prevailed over the New Day.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who should the Revival feud with when they finally return to the ring? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Unfortunately, their promising run on the main roster was cut short when Dash Wilder suffered a broken jaw.

Dawson and Wilder weren't seen on RAW in the weeks that followed him suffering the injury but have been spotted backstage in recent weeks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Wilder has however been cleared to return to action now and the team could be set to mount a challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The duo haven't competed since Wilder suffered the injury but have managed to become embroiled within the current story of backstage attacks.

The Revival have been spotted backstage on numerous occasions close to the areas that Cass and Enzo have been attacked.

It seems that their first feud back could be with Enzo and Cass as their story line continues to unravel.

Unbalanced division?

With the current RAW Champions Sheamus and Cesaro currently acting as a heel team - the list of possible rivalries for the Revival grows thin.

The two are very much heel so their title challenge may have to wait for a different team to capture the belts.

However with rumours constantly circling that Enzo and Cass and the Hardys are set to split up, RAW could find itself in need of tag teams.

The Revival were one of the hottest teams in NXT during their time there and also forged incredible rivalries with teams like American Alpha and #DIY.

American Alpha hasn't been seen on Smackdown for several weeks so a trade to RAW wouldn't be a complete change of direction for the duo, while #DIY is no longer a team following NXT Takeover Chicago.

Either an NXT call up or a trade with Smackdown Live could make for an interesting feud for the Revival with some much needed new faces possibly appearing on Monday Night RAW.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again