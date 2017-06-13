Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Monday's episode of RAW saw another backstage attack on Big Cass prior to his and Enzo Amore's match with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

As Cass lay in the backstage area, once again in the background was the team of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.

Hard hitters returning

The Revival made their RAW debuts the night after WrestleMania where they prevailed over the New Day.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who should the Revival feud with when they finally return to the ring? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Unfortunately, their promising run on the main roster was cut short when Dash Wilder suffered a broken jaw.

Dawson and Wilder weren't seen on RAW in the weeks that followed him suffering the injury but have been spotted backstage in recent weeks.

Article continues below

Wilder has however been cleared to return to action now and the team could be set to mount a challenge for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The duo haven't competed since Wilder suffered the injury but have managed to become embroiled within the current story of backstage attacks.

The Revival have been spotted backstage on numerous occasions close to the areas that Cass and Enzo have been attacked.

It seems that their first feud back could be with Enzo and Cass as their story line continues to unravel.

Unbalanced division?

With the current RAW Champions Sheamus and Cesaro currently acting as a heel team - the list of possible rivalries for the Revival grows thin.

The two are very much heel so their title challenge may have to wait for a different team to capture the belts.

However with rumours constantly circling that Enzo and Cass and the Hardys are set to split up, RAW could find itself in need of tag teams.

The Revival were one of the hottest teams in NXT during their time there and also forged incredible rivalries with teams like American Alpha and #DIY.

American Alpha hasn't been seen on Smackdown for several weeks so a trade to RAW wouldn't be a complete change of direction for the duo, while #DIY is no longer a team following NXT Takeover Chicago.

Either an NXT call up or a trade with Smackdown Live could make for an interesting feud for the Revival with some much needed new faces possibly appearing on Monday Night RAW.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms