GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff has revealed how Mercedes overcame their issues to win in Canada

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Toto Wolff says his Mercedes team worked 24 hours a day for 10 days in the lead up to their victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The team faced a number of issues during an underwhelming race in Monaco, and Wolff said the Mercedes factory and simulator were kept working “flat-out” for a 10 day period as the next race approached.

“The team was flat-out,” Wolff said.

Article continues below

“A group of engineers came together in order to calmly assess what happened.

“And any time of the day or night, when you were in the factory there were lights on and people were working with the simulator.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

“It ran 24/7 for 10 days in a row, and nobody took a day off in that group.”

He continued: “There are no silver bullets in this sport – we always try to grab an easy explanation in one area and to perfect this you have to put it altogether.

“So we looked at all areas: it was aero, it was mechanical balance, it was set-up work, it was the tyres themselves, and the way the drivers drove the car.

“Not one is responsible for achieving a major step change in driving behaviour.”

Australian F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

It was an incredible effort from the Mercedes team, but their efforts paid off in stunning fashion, as Mercedes bagged their first one-two victory of the season in Montreal.

Wolff said of race winner Lewis Hamilton: “I am encouraged by what I saw here – I wasn’t so optimistic at the end of FP3 but now it’s really good.

“Lewis is obviously an integral part, Montreal is a circuit he’s just stellar at, and he showed that in qualifying.

“If you follow the on-board it’s almost frightening. And he showed it in the race again.”
It was indeed a stunning performance from Hamilton, who led from start to finish after putting in an impressive qualifying time."

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

The heated Mercedes-Ferrari battle that many predicted never came about as the reigning world champions left their issues behind and dominated the circuit.

The only obstacle to their impressive finish was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who put in a gutsy performance to jump from fifth to second, but that bright start was ended by a reliability issue.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, for his part, staged a remarkable fightback from last place to finish in fourth after being forced by Verstappen into an early pit stop.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Watch: The moment Ronaldo, 40, showed he can still humiliate defenders

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Exclusive: 11 things you must know about Madden NFL 18's amazing new story mode

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again