Toto Wolff says his Mercedes team worked 24 hours a day for 10 days in the lead up to their victory at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The team faced a number of issues during an underwhelming race in Monaco, and Wolff said the Mercedes factory and simulator were kept working “flat-out” for a 10 day period as the next race approached.

“The team was flat-out,” Wolff said.

“A group of engineers came together in order to calmly assess what happened.

“And any time of the day or night, when you were in the factory there were lights on and people were working with the simulator.

“It ran 24/7 for 10 days in a row, and nobody took a day off in that group.”

He continued: “There are no silver bullets in this sport – we always try to grab an easy explanation in one area and to perfect this you have to put it altogether.

“So we looked at all areas: it was aero, it was mechanical balance, it was set-up work, it was the tyres themselves, and the way the drivers drove the car.

“Not one is responsible for achieving a major step change in driving behaviour.”

It was an incredible effort from the Mercedes team, but their efforts paid off in stunning fashion, as Mercedes bagged their first one-two victory of the season in Montreal.

Wolff said of race winner Lewis Hamilton: “I am encouraged by what I saw here – I wasn’t so optimistic at the end of FP3 but now it’s really good.

“Lewis is obviously an integral part, Montreal is a circuit he’s just stellar at, and he showed that in qualifying.

“If you follow the on-board it’s almost frightening. And he showed it in the race again.”

It was indeed a stunning performance from Hamilton, who led from start to finish after putting in an impressive qualifying time."

The heated Mercedes-Ferrari battle that many predicted never came about as the reigning world champions left their issues behind and dominated the circuit.

The only obstacle to their impressive finish was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who put in a gutsy performance to jump from fifth to second, but that bright start was ended by a reliability issue.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, for his part, staged a remarkable fightback from last place to finish in fourth after being forced by Verstappen into an early pit stop.

