Football

Antonio Conte..

Antonio Conte outlines 5-man summer wishlist to bolster Chelsea squad

Published

Football News
24/7

It’s quite the time to be a Chelsea fan right now.

The Blues are the newly crowned Premier League champions and only a surprise FA Cup final defeat put a dampener on another immaculate campaign. A busy transfer window lays ahead for Antontio Conte and co., too.

After all, while the west London club romped their way to the title, improvement will be needed to push for Champions League glory. Furthermore, Chelsea’s whimsical title defence of the 2015-16 is reason enough to keep improving while at the top.

Article continues below

Conte seems to have learnt from his side’s past mistakes though and is willing to spend big as means of kicking on next season. Besides, Chelsea’s rivals are improving all around them and are hell-bent on usurping the Blues.

If the Italians gets his way in the transfer window however, it’s hard to see anybody stopping the Stamford Bridge based side. After all, the five-man transfer plan highlighted by the Mirror is simply formidable.

Article continues below

Romelu Lukaku is the first name on the list and the Belgian is also the closest to wrapping up his move. Having flirted with an Everton departure lasts summer; he has made no secret of his desire to leave Goodison Park this time around.

It is believed that the move is all but secured, even if it does cost Chelsea a dizzying £70 million. Considering they offloaded the striker for less than half of that price just three years ago it will certainly sting, though.

Lukaku isn’t the only player in advanced talks with the club as AS Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is joining the player exodus from Monte Carlo. The 22-year-old is highly rated and could plug the gap created by the potential departures of Cesc Fabregas and Nemanja Matic.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-MAN CITY

His transfer fee will come in at an equally weighty £40 million yet could be completed by the end of the week.

Midfield incomings won’t end there and Marco Verratti is the third player on Conte’s summer hitlist. The Italian has alerted a number of European clubs to his availability having expressed his desire to leave to PSG Sporting Director Antero Henrique this week.

Barcelona will rival the Blues for his signature, but Conte believes Chelsea are in pole position to secure the signing.

Leonardo Bonucci could be joining up with his old Juventus boss too with Matic proving a makeweight in any potential deal. The pair won three consecutive Serie A titles together and displayed a successful player-manager relationship.

Juventus may also have to fend off Chelsea as regards Alex Sandro who is being eyed up as an improvement in the left-back position. Nevertheless, Conte is reluctant to meet the Old Lady’s hefty asking price of £52 million.

And breathe.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

It’s quite the shopping list, you’ve got to admit and if Conte secures just half of these transfers, Chelsea stand a great chance of harvesting silverware next season. If nothing else, it will be fantastic to have such talent in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp might have to dip into their pockets this summer and then some.

Do you think Chelsea will retain the Premier League title next season? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Topics:
Romelu Lukaku
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football

