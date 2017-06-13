If Rafael Nadal had not already sealed his place as one of tennis' all-time greats, he most certainly has now.

Nadal strolled to an unprecedented 10th French Open title in Paris on Sunday, doing away with opponent Stan Wawrinka with terrifying ease.

Wawrinka never stood a chance in all honesty.

The Swiss was tasked with stopping a rampaging freight train while being armed with nought but his racket, and in the end, it showed.

Nadal won in three sets and cemented his spot on the throne as the undisputed King of Clay.

We are blessed to have played witness to an unbelievable era in men's tennis, with several combatants throwing their hats in the ring to be named the greatest of all time, all at the same time.

With Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and even Andy Murray all plying their trade in the same era, we have seen the development of some of the sports most scintillating rivalries.

None more so than that of the rivalry between Nadal and Federer.

The two have been responsible for some of the grandest occasions the sport has ever seen and some of the most jaw-dropping moments in history.

Having won an unrivalled 33 Grand Slams between the two of them, it can be safely said that they "must be the greatest". To have two men of their standard playing in the same era is truly remarkable and the world would be wise not to take them for granted.

Andy Roddick, a player who had he lived in any other era, might just have been a lot more successful, is one such person not looking to take the current times for granted.

Roddick, who has more reason than any of us to be bitter towards Federer and Nadal, tweeted his annoyance at how fans of Nadal and Federer shoot down the other when one is enjoying moments of success.

Roddick, who lost in four Grand Slam finals to Federer over the course of his career, including a heartbreaking marathon five-setter on centre court at Wimbledon, seems eager to persuade tennis fans to appreciate both men and enjoy them while we have them rather than 'throw darts' as he puts it, at each other.

It is a sentiment most people will only agree with because it is doubtful as to whether we will see another pair like them in our lifetime.

