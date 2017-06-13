GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Alexandre Lacazette..

Lyon will allow Alexandre Lacazette to move to Arsenal on one condition

There’s a lot of pressure riding on Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have gambled by extending Arsene Wenger’s contract despite finishing outside of the top four for the first time in 20 years and their rivals are spending big. Nobody is quite sure where the north London club is headed.

What is for sure, seemingly, is the necessity to flex their financial muscle in the transfer window. In addition, without the allure of Champions League, money might have to talk for Wenger and co.

To the club’s credit, though, they have answered the fans and already stated their intent this summer.

This was no more apparent than in their astonishing £88.5 million bid for AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe. Albeit rejected, the approach has quelled any doubts of a cautious approach to buying and selling.

Furthermore, the Gunners might have to continue placing weighty bids if they are to secure some of their most mentioned transfer targets. This is abundantly clear in the case of Alexandre Lacazette in particular.

Arsenal and, rather incredibly, West Ham United had chased the Frenchman last summer but the forward remained loyal to Lyon. Nevertheless, it is widely believed that the French club finally consider this the summer to let him go.

After all, a move to Atletico Madrid seemed a formality before Diego Simeone’s men were placed under a transfer ban that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Consequently, Wenger’s men have reemerged, as frontrunners to snap up the Frenchman and Lyon will allow them to do so, on one condition.

According to the Telegraph, Lacazette is there for the taking if Arsenal match their asking price of £48.7 million as well as add-ons totaling £10.6 million. It would see the north London side eclipse their transfer record and then some.

Fresh talks have taken place between Arsenal and Lyon though, so it seems the Gunners aren’t completely deterred by the fee at hand. Besides, the 26-year-old has amassed no less than 37 goals in 45 appearances this season.

Moreover, he is set to appear for France in Les Bleus’ upcoming friendly with England. If Arsenal continue their pursuit then the game could prove a showcase for Premier League supporters and a demonstration of what to expect.

If nothing else, regardless of future success or failure, such a signing would help reassure a fractured fanbase. At least the club finding itself in an alien position has forced equally uncharacteristic transfer activity.

For up to £60 million though, is Lacazette really worth the gamble? With the Manchester clubs and Chelsea ready to splurge, Arsenal can hardly afford to turn down the chance.

Do you think Alexandre Lacazette is worth £60 million? Have YOUR say in the comment box below

Arsene Wenger
Football
Alexis Sanchez

