GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Sir Patrick Stewart drinks champagne from a racing boot..

Sir Patrick Stewart gets involved in 'Shoey' tradition with Daniel Ricciardo

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Lewis Hamilton won his 56th Grand Prix on a dramatic day in Canada that saw him cut Sebastian Vettel's world championship lead to just 12 points.

Hamilton has always been fond of Canada, having won there six times in his last 10 races at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

We are in the midst of one of the most competitive seasons of Formula One in many a year, with each team desperately fighting for each point on offer knowing the difference a single point could make come the end of the season. 

Article continues below

When Vettel and Hamilton qualified alongside each other on the grid, anticipation for a battle between the two top rivals reached unprecedented levels.

Unfortunately, that particular bout proved to be a bit of a damp squib after Vettel was forced into the pits after the first lap in need of a new front wing, having been clipped by Max Verstappen on the first corner.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

From then on in, it was Hamilton's to lose, and he never looked like giving up his grasp on top spot. He controlled the race and cruised home in front of teammate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third.

Incredibly, Vettel, having found himself at the back of the pack, produced a scintillating display of driving, soaring through the field to finish in fourth and complete an incredible bit of damage control.

However, the real story of the day came not during the race, but on the podium celebrations that followed. 

Canadian F1 Grand Prix

Legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart was conducting the post-race interviews when third place finisher Ricciardo called him over to partake in what is becoming somewhat of a tradition for the Australian.

Ricciardo removed his racing shoe, filled it with his celebratory champagne and handed it to Sir Pat who then proceeded to down the vintage in what is known as a 'shoey'.

Footage of the celebrations has, naturally, gone viral.

Stewart was a fantastic sport and has since tweeted about his antics on the day and he seems to have thoroughly enjoyed himself.

The fight for the world championship is beautifully set up going into the rest of the year and for the first time in years, it is truly anyone's game.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Former teammate is openly recruiting recently-released Jeremy Maclin

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Unusual Roman Reigns segment announced for RAW next week

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Injured RAW superstar cleared to return to the ring

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Antonio Conte's immense 5-man wishlist to make Chelsea champions of Europe [Mirror]

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Seattle Seahawks decide not to sign Colin Kaepernick for odd reason

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Dez Bryant attempts to recruit big-name free agent on Twitter

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Watch: Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar brawl on RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again